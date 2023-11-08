ENFUSE GROUP STAY ON TOP AT BEST COMPANIES

LONDON, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Best Companies are the workplace engagement specialists who help organisations become better places to work by measuring, improving and recognising engagement. The Best Companies Awards is a yearly event that celebrates and recognise great employers and their impactful workplace. This year, the digital transformation consultancy Enfuse Group fought against stiff competition to remain in the Top 5 Best Small Companies To Work For and Top 3 for Best Consultancies To Work For nationally, for the second year in a row.

Their continued commitment to a strong set of values and culture has allowed them to build a workforce of highly engaged employees, which in turn has kept keep their name on the podium for these prestigious awards.

Speaking on the awards, Head of People Lianne Baker remarked "We know that our highly engaged team are the key to our success, so we pride ourselves on creating a culture that enables everyone to be their authentic selves and to thrive. It was such a great opportunity to celebrate alongside companies who genuinely put people first and create inspirational and highly engaged company cultures. We are thrilled to stand amongst them"

The Best Companies ranking program amplifies the voices of employees and recognises fantastic workplace cultures through an annual survey. Recognised organisations have the chance to appear in up to four quarterly lists of the Best Companies to Work For, as well as attending the physical celebrations each November.

ABOUT ENFUSE GROUP

Enfuse Group was founded by Graeme Curwen and Harry Vazanias with the vision of building a consultancy that would help their clients become top performers through Digital and IT as well as being a great place to work for their people.

Since its foundation, Enfuse Group has worked both in the UK and internationally with some of the world's most recognised companies, across a number of sectors, to help them in their digital transformations.

