Enfusion Announces The Hire Of Its First Chief Human Resources Officer

CHICAGO, Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Enfusion , the leading provider of cloud-based investment management software, managed middle & back-office services and data analytics, today shares the extension of its executive leadership team with its hire of Julie Nagle as Chief Human Resources Officer.

Over the last 25+ years, Nagle has delivered vision, strategy and results to global human resources teams across the information technology, professional services and financial services industries. Most recently, she served as Senior Vice President - Human Resources at Trustwave, Head of Human Resources at Harris Associates and Senior Vice President - Human Resources at Forsythe Technology, Inc. During her tenure as a forward-thinking and effective human resources leader, Julie has successfully enhanced the designs of talent acquisition and management, leadership development, succession planning and change management programs.

"We look forward to learning from Julie's expertise as she implements her strategy for building out our global HR team and improving our talent management process," says Jason Morris, Enfusion President. "In 2019 alone, we increased our global staff by 121% and are planning for a 188% increase in 2020. Our team's exponential growth made Julie's hire more crucial than ever as we continue to onboard and develop our talent. We are thrilled to have Julie as our HR leader to ensure we remain a best place to work and further evolve into a world class organization!"

"Enfusion's leadership and HR teams have done an outstanding job attracting talent and fostering a welcoming and collaborative environment," shares Julie Nagle, Enfusion's Chief Human Resources Officer. "It is such an exciting time to be at Enfusion as we continue to rapidly grow and evolve. I am eager to begin working with the executive team to create and streamline a global HR strategy that will compliment the talented employees at this firm and position Enfusion for continued success."

Enfusion's software solution, was recently recognized as the "best in class" full front-to-back office investment management platform in the industry by Aite. Featuring cloud-based and fully integrated multi-asset class solutions for front, middle, and back office, Enfusion provides investment managers with real-time transparency and seamless process optimization.

Enfusion helps over 4,000 funds transform their business by combining software, services and analytics on one platform with one golden dataset. We unite trading, compliance, positions, accounting and strategic analytics to deliver consistent control for global financial management. We allow every single team member to leverage the same insight, in real-time across the entire portfolio. With 8 global offices spanning 4 continents, our expert team enables investment firms to communicate, analyze, scale and prosper with one solution.

