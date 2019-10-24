Enfusion Appoints First Chief Revenue Officer To Further Amplify Global Growth

CHICAGO, Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Enfusion , the leading provider of cloud-based investment management software, outsourced middle & back-office services, and data analytics, today shares the advancement of their global business with its hire of Steven Bachert as Chief Revenue Officer.

Bachert, Enfusion's first CRO, joins with a history of developing large, distributed teams through recruiting, building, coaching and leading over his 20+ year enterprise software career. Prior to joining Enfusion, he successfully served on executive leadership teams, including CRO at FourKites, Inc., VP of Sales at Uptake and Senior Director, U.S. Sales at Cloudera where he oversaw a successful IPO in 2016.

"In recent years, we've built a powerful sales and marketing machine across all our global offices," explains Jason Morris, Enfusion President. "As our first CRO, Steven will lead, grow, enhance and further establish our team's successes to increase our velocity and transform us into a world-class organization. We are excited to have him on our team!"

"Enfusion's market leading portfolio management solution is already the platform of choice for hundreds of asset managers globally," shares Steven Bachert, Enfusion CRO. "The firm's current achievements are a reflection of its award-winning product combined with the dedication and passion of each team member. I look forward to further aligning the global operations of sales and marketing by implementing proven methods to further augment Enfusion's rapid, profitable growth and streamline our go-to-market approach."

Enfusion's software solution, Integrata, was recently recognized as the "best in class" full front-to-back office investment management platform in the industry by Aite. Featuring cloud-based and fully integrated multi-asset class solutions for front, middle, and back office, Enfusion provides investment managers with real-time transparency and seamless process optimization.

About ENFUSION

For more than a decade, Enfusion has provided innovative technology and support to over 400 top-tier firms in the global investment management industry. Our award winning, cloud-based solution automates and simplifies investment management and operations by consolidating software, outsourced services, and data analytics. Enfusion is headquartered in Chicago, with offices in New York, London, Dublin, Hong Kong, São Paulo, and Mumbai.

Please contact sales@enfusionsystems.com or visit www.enfusionsystems.com for more information.

Follow us on Twitter @EnfusionSystems and LinkedIn

SOURCE Enfusion

Related Links

http://www.enfusionsystems.com

