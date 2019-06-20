Enfusion appoints Industry Expert Larry Leibowitz to Board of Directors

CHICAGO, June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Enfusion, the leading provider of innovative, cloud-based investment management software, outsourced, middle & back office services and data analytics today announced the appointment of capital markets industry veteran, Larry Leibowitz , to its Board of Directors.

Mr. Leibowitz is recognized as an expert in technology and business transformation within the financial services industry. Over his thirty-year career, Mr. Leibowitz has held many notable positions including Chief Operating Officer of NYSE Euronext, Founding Partner of Bunker Capital, and numerous additional Board positions.

"We are ecstatic to have Larry join our Board of Directors," notes Enfusion President Jason Morris. "As a growing FinTech organization, we are eager to further our position as an industry leader by leveraging his perspective, guidance and expertise."

"My experiences working with financial technology firms and startups have taught me to take notice when a product or company is special," says Larry Leibowitz. "Enfusion is special and their innovative solution satiates the complex needs of investment managers. I look forward to working with Enfusion and helping to push their vision forward and achieve continued success."

Mr. Leibowitz received a degree in Economics from Princeton University. In addition to mentoring financial technology firms, he recently helped launch The Giving Compass, a curated website for all things related to philanthropy.

For more than a decade, Enfusion has provided innovative technology and support to over 400 top-tier firms in the global investment management industry. Our award winning, cloud-based solution automates and simplifies investment management and operations by consolidating software, outsourced services, and data analytics. Enfusion is headquartered in Chicago, with offices in New York, London, Dublin, Hong Kong, Sao Paulo and Mumbai.

