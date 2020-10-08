Enfusion Appoints Michel Finzi as Head of Product to Support Global Demand and Enhance Client Services

NEW YORK and LONDON and HONG KONG, Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Enfusion , the leading provider of cloud-based investment management software, announced today it has appointed Michel Finzi as Senior Managing Director of Product Management. With more than 30 years of experience in product development and management, Finzi will join Enfusion's Executive Committee and oversee its global Investment Engine software products including the Portfolio Management System (PMS), Order and Execution Management System (OEMS), and Visual Analytics. Based in New York City, he will also lead the strategic development roadmap as Enfusion expands globally.

"We are thrilled to welcome a professional of Michel's caliber to the Enfusion team, who will provide the critical leadership and business expertise necessary to meet our high international growth projections among hedge funds and institutional asset managers," said Thomas Kim, CEO of Enfusion. "Our investment in our team is an investment in our clients, and we remain deeply focused on delivering truly innovative products and services at scale, while maintaining our superior customer satisfaction and retention rate as we continue to experience rapid growth."

Finzi joins Enfusion with extensive OEMS and fintech experience, having previously held executive roles at Instinet, Lehman Brothers and Barclays (both RealTick), Nasdaq OMX, Chaikin Analytics, and Tassat Group.

"It is a great time to join Enfusion, as the company is in the midst of a momentous period of growth and transformation globally," said Michel Finzi, Senior Managing Director of Product Management, Enfusion. "By always putting clients first, Enfusion has been able to anticipate and respond quickly to changing customer needs, and I look forward to continuing to innovate our product and services roadmap with customer service at the heart of everything that we do."

In addition to Finzi's appointment and recent Product Management hires in New York and Mumbai, Enfusion is making significant further investments in its Global Delivery Services (GDS) to enhance product implementation, client onboarding, and ongoing platform adoption across its increasingly global client base. Enfusion is also adding staff at multiple levels in its existing Hong Kong, Dublin, Sao Paulo, New York City, Chicago, London, Mumbai, and Bangalore GDS locations which include support for middle-office and back-office managed services.

With the introduction of a new Center of Excellence (COE) within GDS, clients will have access to dedicated experts with deep and specific functional expertise to ensure they are receiving the value they need from Enfusion's software and services. These investments underscore Enfusion's commitment to product innovation and enhanced client service as market demand increases.

In addition to the aforementioned hires in Product Management and Services, Enfusion has made recent strategic hires in key growth markets, including multiple sales leaders in North America and EMEA, as well as has appointed a new Global Head of Talent Acquisition, David Perel, based in Chicago.

Enfusion's cloud-based investment management software and analytics platform removes traditional information boundaries, uniting front, middle, and back-office in one system. We create enterprise-wide cultures of real-time, data-driven intelligence, boosting agility, and powering growth. A pioneer in developing innovative financial technology solutions, Enfusion partners with 500+ investment managers from 8 global offices spanning 4 continents.

