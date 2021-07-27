Enfusion Creates Customized Trading Workflow for Goldman Sachs Asset Management

NEW YORK and LONDON and HONG KONG, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Enfusion, a global leader in native cloud-based investment management technology software and services, announced today that Goldman Sachs Asset Management's Alternative Investments & Manager Selection (AIMS) co-investment business has selected Enfusion to provide investment management technology solutions and middle- and back-office managed services.

Enfusion created a custom unified solution via API so that AIMS can import data across numerous instruments into the Enfusion platform from its proprietary EMS in real-time, providing a holistic view of a fund for portfolio managers and the risk team. Enfusion's seam-free front to back-office platform and APIs allow the fund's portfolio managers to manage orders across all asset classes.

In addition to creating a centralized repository of trade data and activity, the cloud-based solution will track portfolio positions to ensure transparency across the fund and facilitate P&L and Risk monitoring and reporting at the fund and holding levels.

To complement the integration of these solutions, Enfusion's managed services team will manage reconciliation and trade capture, as well as investigate breaks and make necessary adjustments. Outsourcing these efforts will allow the AIMS team to focus more on core trading activity, streamlining the investment process.

Thomas Kim, CEO of Enfusion, added: "Increasingly, our clients are looking for new ways to scale and reconcile between systems. Our primary focus has and will always be to solve these complex industry challenges, leveraging the solid foundation we've built, while also working with partners like Goldman Sachs Asset Management to customize a solution set that meets their needs in any given scenario."

About Enfusion

Enfusion's investment management software-as-a-service platform removes traditional information boundaries, uniting front-, middle- and back-office teams on one cloud native system and across one golden data set. Through our industry-leading software, analytics, and middle/back-office managed services, we create enterprise-wide cultures of real-time, data-driven intelligence, boosting agility, and powering growth.

As a Fintech leader and pioneer in developing innovative solutions, Enfusion partners with 600+ investment managers from nine global offices spanning four continents. In 2021, Enfusion was named Best EMS/OMS Provider by the Fund Intelligence Operations and Services Awards and Best Institutional Investment Solution at the FinTech Breakthrough Awards. For more information about its technology and Managed Services capabilities visit: https://www.enfusion.com/ .

About Goldman Sachs Asset Management

Goldman Sachs Asset Management is the primary investing arm of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE: GS). We provide investment and advisory services for some of the world's leading institutions, financial advisors and individuals. We invest across public and private markets through one world-class investing platform with more than $2 trillion in assets under supervision. Founded in 1869, Goldman Sachs is a leading global financial institution that delivers financial services across investment banking, securities, investment management and consumer banking to a large and diversified client base. Follow us on LinkedIn .

