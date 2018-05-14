Enfusion Expands Dublin Operations

Enfusion Fund Services acts as an "extension of client middle and back office operations", performing reconciliations, shadow accounting and tax lot maintenance on behalf of clients. The firm employs a follow-the-sun service model with professionals sitting in the company's Chicago, New York, Dublin and Hong Kong offices. Given its location, the Dublin office is integral to serving the company's global client base. "At Enfusion, we enter into a true partnership with our clients. We aim to seamlessly integrate into their team and work on their behalf," says Jason Morris, Enfusion President.

President, Jason Morris notes, "Outsourcing is currently a major trend in the industry. After weighing the cost of 'build vs buy', managers see the benefits of outsourcing directly to their bottom line." In addition to being cost effective, the fund services offering is completely customizable and can be scaled to meet a client's existing needs and workflow.

Outsourced fund services compliments Enfusion's market leading solution, Integráta - one of the most intuitive and reliable investment management platforms in the industry. Featuring multi-asset class solutions for front, middle, and back office on a single data set, Integráta provides managers with real-time transparency and seamless process optimization.

About ENFUSION

For more than 10 years, Enfusion has provided technology innovation and support to the global investment management industry. Our market leading solution, Integráta, automates and simplifies investment management on a single platform and seamlessly provides asset managers full front-to-back office functionality across all asset classes. We also offer ancillary middle-and-back office fund services and a data warehouse, both used by managers to streamline operations and reduce over-head expenses. As a strategic partner to over 300 top-tier firms worldwide, our clients manage more than $500+ billion in the hedge fund, institutional investment and wealth management industries. Enfusion is headquartered in Chicago, with offices in New York, London, Dublin and Hong Kong.

