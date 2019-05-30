Enfusion Expands Electronic Trading Business with Addition of Ferris D'Angelo

CHICAGO, May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Enfusion , the leading provider of cloud-based investment management software, outsourced middle & back office services , and data analytics, today announced the expansion of their electronic trading business with the addition of Ferris D'Angelo as the Head of Sell-Side Relationships within its Global Business Development department.

D'Angelo joins Enfusion from Bank of America Merrill Lynch, where she was Head of Vendor Management and Consulting. With over 15 years of experience in financial services, Ferris brings her expertise of managing technology and relationships within the electronic trading space.

"We are excited to have Ferris join Enfusion," says Jason Morris, Enfusion President. "Her extensive background focused on client relationships and their technology solutions makes her a valuable asset to our team as we continue to expand our electronic trading capabilities."

In her new position, D'Angelo will drive the continued growth of Enfusion in the OEMS space by developing key strategic relationships with broker partners, further expanding the value Enfusion provides to clients.

"Enfusion's full front-to-back, multi-asset class platform has been favored by both clients and brokers for years," says Ferris D'Angelo. "I am thrilled to further enhance our reputation within the broker community and look forward to creating solutions for mutual clients that lower technology ownership costs across the board."

Enfusion's market leading solution, Integráta, is recognized as one of the most intuitive and scalable investment management platforms in the industry. Featuring multi-asset class solutions for front, middle, and back office on a single data set, Integráta provides managers with real-time transparency and seamless process optimization.

About ENFUSION

For more than a decade, Enfusion has provided innovative technology and support to over 400 top-tier firms in the global investment management industry. Our award winning, cloud-based solution automates and simplifies investment management and operations by consolidating software, outsourced services, and data analytics. Enfusion is headquartered in Chicago, with offices in New York, London, Dublin, Hong Kong, São Paulo, and Mumbai.

Visit www.enfusionsystems.com for more information.

Follow us on Twitter @EnfusionSystems and LinkedIn

SOURCE Enfusion Systems

Related Links

http://www.enfusionsystems.com

