Enfusion Named to IDC Financial Insights Top 100 FinTech Rankings

NEW YORK, LONDON and HONG KONG, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Enfusion, a leading provider of cloud-based investment management software and services, announced today that it has been ranked number 86 on the 2021 IDC FinTech Ranking. The 18th annual vendor ranking represents the leading hardware, software, and service providers to the financial services industry from around the world. Vendors are ranked based on 2020 calendar year revenues attributed to financial institutions. This is the first year Enfusion has applied to, and appeared on, this prestigious list. To view the list in its entirety, please visit HERE.

"We are thrilled to be included in IDC's FinTech Rankings as we continue to work to deliver best in class investment management solutions to accelerate efficiency and accuracy for emerging and established institutional managers alike" said Thomas Kim, CEO of Enfusion.

The Fortune 500-style ranking categorizes and evaluates the top global providers of financial technology based on calendar year revenues from financial institutions for hardware, software and/or services. These providers supply the technological backbone of the financial services industry, an industry in which IDC Financial Insights forecasts worldwide spending on IT across the globe to be $590 billion (USD) by 2025.

In 2020, Enfusion signed 160 new clients, ranging from emerging hedge fund managers to $100B AUM institutional asset managers, and grew its outsourced middle and back-office services clients by more than 50%. Under the leadership of CEO Thomas Kim, who joined in March 2020, Enfusion expanded its team globally with strategic hires in key markets to support global delivery services, customer service and product innovation strategy, as well as middle and back-office managed services, product management, customer experience, and talent acquisition.

"Being named in the IDC FinTech Rankings is a significant accomplishment, demonstrating a provider's commitment to the success of its financial institution clients," states Marc DeCastro, Research Director at IDC Financial Insights. "The IDC FinTech Rankings, now in its 18th year, is the global standard list of fintech providers to the industry, and we congratulate the 2021 winners."

About Enfusion

Enfusion's investment management software-as-a-service platform removes traditional information boundaries, uniting front-, middle- and back-office teams on one cloud-native system and across one golden data set. Through our industry-leading software, analytics, and middle/back-office managed services, we create enterprise-wide cultures of real-time, data-driven intelligence, boosting agility, and powering growth.

As a Fintech leader and pioneer in developing innovative solutions, Enfusion partners with 600+ investment managers from nine global offices spanning four continents. In 2021, Enfusion was named Best EMS/OMS Provider by the Fund Intelligence Operations and Services Awards and Best Institutional Investment Solution at the FinTech Breakthrough Awards. For more information about its technology and Managed Services capabilities visit: https://www.enfusion.com/ .

