Enfusion presented with 3 prestigious awards for outstanding corporate culture

CHICAGO, July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Enfusion , the leading provider of innovative, cloud-based investment management software, outsourced, middle & back office services and data analytics today announces two awards for excellence in both corporate culture and employee satisfaction.

Enfusion earned spots on Crain's Chicago Business "Best Places to Work" and the Built In "100 Best Places to Work in Chicago" lists. These lists are compiled as a result of employees sharing their satisfaction with the approachability of management , internal growth opportunities and the firm's comprehensive benefit packages .

"Enfusion continues to grow steadily year over year, and is expecting to close 2019 with record numbers," notes Enfusion President, Jason Morris. "With some of our competitors going through transitions, the financial technology space has changed drastically both in products offered and employee retention rates. Enfusion's growth and expansion into new markets provides an environment where employees are able to build long-lasting careers grounded in learning and development."

Enfusion also earned global recognition in late 2018, with the firm's Hong Kong office receiving an e-certification as a Great Place to Work®. As the global authority in recognizing high-performing workplace cultures, Great Place to Work® gathers responses from their Trust Index© employee survey and Culture Audit© management questionnaire to analyze workplace experiences and effectiveness.

"In today's competitive hiring climate, it is more important than ever for companies to establish a positive corporate culture to obtain new hires and retain current employees," says Tim Finney, the Global Head of HR at Enfusion. "We are proud of the benefits we have to offer our employees from internal growth opportunities and generous compensation packages to catered lunch and fully stocked kitchens."

To match its growth on the business side, Enfusion has opened two new office locations, in Mumbai and Sao Paulo, and added over 100 team members globally in the last 12 months.

