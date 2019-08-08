Enfusion Sets Sights on Forward Momentum with Executive Hires Ben Eva and Steve Dorton

CHICAGO, Aug. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Enfusion , the leading provider of cloud-based investment management software, outsourced middle & back-office services, and data analytics, today announced the expansion of their global business with the appointments of Steve Dorton as Chief Financial Officer and Ben Eva as SVP – Global Head of Marketing.

Both Dorton and Eva will be key stakeholders in developing strategies to propel Enfusion's global growth. Backed with more than twenty years of experience each, they join with previous success guiding prominent companies through strategic planning initiatives across high growth SAAS and technology brands.

"We're excited to welcome both Steve and Ben to our leadership team," says Enfusion President Jason Morris. "As we look toward the future of the company and of our global brand, I am confident these two industry leaders will successfully guide our strategy and execute action plans to take Enfusion to the next level."

Steve Dorton brings over two decades of corporate strategic planning success to Enfusion. Most recently, he served as CFO at Quinnox and held leadership roles prior at Invision Capital, NAVTEQ and the Walt Disney Company. Dorton will serve as the head financial strategist and focus on enhancing the value drivers for Enfusion's worldwide growth.

"I look forward to putting my experience to work and help Enfusion reach its tremendous capacity," shares Enfusion CFO, Steve Dorton. "The leadership team has done a great job developing the product, services and client base. Enfusion is a huge revenue growth opportunity, and I am excited to advance the current strategy with the leadership team."

Ben Eva steps into his new role after spearheading demand generation and strategic marketing efforts for high growth SAAS businesses that have included Broadridge, Euromoney and Nielsen. At Enfusion, he will be responsible for creating and executing strategies to continue driving international growth and brand recognition.

"Enfusion has a talented team of experts, a unique market niche and a powerful product offering," shares Ben Eva, Global Head of Marketing at Enfusion. "I am eager to integrate its market-leading software with a marketing strategy that will further accelerate global growth and help the company reach its full potential."

Enfusion's award-winning solution, Integráta, is recognized as one of the most intuitive and reliable investment management platforms in the industry. Featuring multi-asset class solutions for front, middle, and back-office on a single data set, Integráta provides managers with real-time transparency and seamless process optimization.

About ENFUSION

For more than a decade, Enfusion has provided innovative technology and support to over 400 top-tier firms in the global investment management industry. Our award winning, cloud-based solution automates and simplifies investment management and operations by consolidating software, outsourced services, and data analytics. Enfusion is headquartered in Chicago, with offices in New York, London, Dublin, Hong Kong, São Paulo, and Mumbai.

Please contact sales@enfusionsystems.com or visit www.enfusionsystems.com for more information.

Follow us on Twitter @EnfusionSystems and LinkedIn

SOURCE Enfusion