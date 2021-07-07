Enfusion Strengthens Presence in China with Wholly Foreign-Owned Enterprise

NEW YORK and LONDON and HONG KONG, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Enfusion, the leading provider of cloud-based investment management software and services, announced today that they have formed a wholly foreign-owned enterprise (WFOE) in China (Enfusion (Shanghai) Co., Ltd "Enfusion Shanghai"), marking the first official step in the firm's expansion into mainland China.

Establishing Enfusion Shanghai reaffirms Enfusion's long-term commitment to serving investment managers in Asia-Pacific (APAC) and positions Enfusion to support the increasing demand among institutional and alternative investment management firms for robust digital platforms to support domestic and global investments. APAC investment managers are committed to enhancing their technology stacks with solutions that mitigate risk and unlock efficiencies across their enterprise, as evident from Enfusion's signing and onboarding of 24 new fund managers in APAC so far this calendar year, including 10 offshore funds of Chinese investors. Operating through Enfusion Shanghai, Enfusion will be able to extend its best in class SaaS product to serve mainland investment managers as well.

"After a record year of growth in the APAC region, Enfusion established Enfusion Shanghai to respond to the increasing demand for innovative, digital solutions among mainland Chinese and global investment managers," said Thomas Kim, CEO of Enfusion. "We have been catering to the offshore Chinese market for years, helping our clients solve evolving and complex challenges with our cloud native-platform and managed services solutions. We are thrilled to be taking this next step in our journey and bring our best in class offering, which has been disrupting the global asset management ecosystem, to the mainland."

The market size and sustained growth of the mainland China market has established itself as a priority region in the global capital markets. At the same time, regulation in China continues to open up, encouraging onshore investors to extend their footprint globally and attracting offshore investors. As such, a new wave of operational challenges has emerged where many Chinese and global managers now find their systems unable to accommodate the diverse nature of their onshore and offshore investments, forcing them to use disparate systems which are cumbersome, error-prone, and take valuable time away from the investment process. Enfusion has proven to be uniquely positioned in addressing such challenges globally, and will serve the Chinese market with the front-to-back office SaaS offering that provides the accuracy, transparency, and efficiencies needed to support rapid international expansion.

Driving the entry into the Chinese market, including the setup of Enfusion Shanghai, is Iris Xinwei Wang, who recently joined Enfusion as Global Head of Strategy. Iris will oversee Enfusion's global strategy and leverage her native expertise to grow Enfusion's client base and partnership in mainland China. Wang brings with her over twelve years of strategy expertise, including six years at Bridgewater Associates in strategy and business planning, and prior with Boston Consulting Group on market entry and global growth strategies. Wang has a Bachelor of Science in Finance from Fudan University and a Master of Business Administration from Harvard Business School.

About Enfusion

Enfusion's investment management software-as-a-service platform removes traditional information boundaries, uniting front, middle and back-office teams on one cloud native system and across one golden data set. Through our industry-leading software, analytics, and middle/back-office managed services, we create enterprise-wide cultures of real-time, data-driven intelligence, boosting agility, and powering growth.

As a Fintech leader and pioneer in developing innovative solutions, Enfusion partners with 600+ investment managers from nine global offices spanning four continents. In 2020, HFM named Enfusion as the "Best Overall Technology Firm", "Best Trading & Execution Technology", "Best Integrated Solution" and "Best Managed Services Provider". For more information about its technology and Managed Services capabilities visit: https://www.enfusion.com/ .

SOURCE Enfusion Systems

Related Links

http://www.enfusionsystems.com

