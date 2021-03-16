Enfusion Wins Best Institutional Investment Solution at the 2021 FinTech Breakthrough Awards

CHICAGO and NEW YORK and LONDON and HONG KONG, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Enfusion, a global leader in native cloud-based investment management technology software and services, announced today that it has been recognized as the "Best Institutional Investment Solution" in the Fifth Annual FinTech Breakthrough awards. The Fintech Breakthrough awards recognize the top companies, products, and solutions that drive innovation and exemplify the best in fintech across the globe.

The prestigious accolade recognizes the impact that Enfusion's cloud-native technology and managed service offering has had on global institutional asset managers, particularly in scaling enterprise-wide efficiencies and unifying business operations for timely and confident decision making.

As investment managers continue to shift away from outdated technology systems in a post-pandemic environment, Enfusion has remained focused on providing innovative software and services to meet clients' evolving operational and data needs. Currently, asset managers around the world utilize Enfusion's seamless front-to-back office offering to simplify their workflows, reduce their technology footprints, and unify their data, ultimately allowing them to focus on productivity and investment decision-making.

"We are thrilled for this recognition as more and more institutional investment managers, across a broad array of strategies internationally, are taking advantage of our differentiated approach," said Thomas Kim, CEO of Enfusion. "Our fundamental differentiator lies in our ability to unify an organization on one system and on a single dataset, providing a centralized real-time view, enabling teams across the enterprise to make timely decisions. Our synchronized approach across the investment management lifecycle continues to set us apart and underscores our mission of helping to solve the asset management industry's most complex and evolving challenges."

About Enfusion

Enfusion's investment management software-as-a-service platform removes traditional information boundaries, uniting front, middle and back-office teams on one cloud native system and across one golden data set. Through our industry-leading software, analytics, and middle/back-office managed services, we create enterprise-wide cultures of real-time, data-driven intelligence, boosting agility, and powering growth.

As a Fintech leader and pioneer in developing innovative solutions, Enfusion partners with 500+ investment managers from nine global offices spanning four continents. In 2020, HFM named Enfusion as the "Best Overall Technology Firm", "Best Trading & Execution Technology", "Best Integrated Solution" and "Best Managed Services Provider". For more information about its technology and Managed Services capabilities visit: https://www.enfusion.com/ .

About FinTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for technology innovation and leadership, the FinTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in Financial Technologies and Services companies and products. The FinTech Breakthrough Awards provide public recognition for the achievements of FinTech companies and products in categories including Payments, Personal Finance, Wealth Management, Fraud Protection, Banking, Lending, RegTech, InsurTech and more. For more information, visit FinTechBreakthrough.com .

