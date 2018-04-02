Enfusion's New Offering - A Data Warehouse

Enfusion Visual Analytics provides clients with anytime, anywhere access to marketing style visual portfolio analytics and time series reporting across trades, exposures, accounting, risk, and performance data. True to Enfusion's "front-to-back" model, EVA's reporting capabilities holistically cover the entire business ensuring all data is reconciled and current. Featuring an 'open platform', EVA also allows for the integration of 3rd party data visualization tools.

Enfusion President, Jason Morris, states "We developed EVA in conjunction with our clients to expand upon Integráta's extensive reporting capabilities and better serve users in need of enhanced visual analytics or marketing style reports. Now with the addition of EVA, our clients have the ease of using one vendor for their investment management software, outsourced fund services and their data warehouse. Enfusion is truly one solution for investment managers."

Enfusion's market leading solution, Integráta, is recognized as one of the most intuitive and reliable investment management platforms in the industry. Featuring multi-asset class solutions for front, middle, and back office on a single data set, Integráta provides managers with real-time transparency and seamless process optimization.

About ENFUSION

For more than 10 years, Enfusion has provided technology innovation and support to the global investment management industry. Our market leading solution, Integráta, automates and simplifies investment management on a single platform and seamlessly provides asset managers full front-to-back office functionality across all asset classes. We also offer ancillary middle-and-back office fund services used by managers to streamline operations and reduce over-head expenses. As a strategic partner to over 300 top-tier firms worldwide, our clients manage more than $500+ billion in the hedge fund, institutional investment and wealth management industries. Enfusion is headquartered in Chicago, with offices in New York, London, Dublin and Hong Kong.

