Engage 2018 to Focus on the Complex Requirements of B2B eCommerce

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Statistics within mid-size manufacturing and distribution industries report a high rate of failure for many new B2B eCommerce initiatives. This lack of success can be attributed in part to organizations and solution providers who fail to acknowledge the complex nature of B2B buying scenarios, and the manifold needs of every person involved in every B2B commerce environment.

"Choosing the right B2B eCommerce solution means looking past the bells and whistles, and understanding the true requirements of manufacturers and distributors," said Steve Shaffer, Chief Executive Officer for Insite Software. "A large component of success when implementing B2B eCommerce is understanding how to support each role within the complex buying cycle, from the researcher, to the buyer, to the technician in the field. We want to help customers understand that there are ways to take an initial eCommerce solution beyond commerce, and make dramatic improvements to productivity and efficiency as part of their overall digital transformation."

Shaffer will give the welcome address at Engage 2018, Insite Software's new conference for customers, partners and industry experts being held September 10-12 at Loews Minneapolis Hotel. The event will provide a venue for users of Insite's powerful B2B eCommerce solutions to network with peers, interact with Insite's team of experts, and hear from industry thought leaders.

"Manufacturers and distributors need an eCommerce solution that supports the needs of B2B right out of the box, without requiring complex customizations. That means so much more than a flashy frontend. It means meeting the true goals of B2B commerce, to increase productivity, reduce inefficiencies, and grow digital revenues," said Jon Greene, Senior Vice President of Customer and Partner Success for Insite Software. "We're excited to bring our customers together to learn more about meeting the needs of the people of B2B, and building much stronger ROI from having done so."

Registration for Engage 2018 is now available and limited to Insite Software customers and invitees only. Register to attend here.

About Engage 2018 – Engage 2018 is a new opportunity for Insite customers to connect, share and engage, taking the digital transformation journey beyond commerce. Attendees will gain powerful insights and tools that drive revenue, create efficiencies, and deliver enhanced customer experiences. Engage 2018 offers the chance to meet Insite subject matter experts, industry thought-leaders and Insite-certified technology and implementation partners, plus interact with Insite users from around the world. The event includes best practice presentations, customer success stories, product labs, training and one-on-one consulting.

About Insite Software – Insite Software is the leading provider of powerful digital commerce solutions architected for manufacturers and distributors. Insite's B2B eCommerce solutions go beyond commerce connecting people, products and channels for a rich, omnichannel experience. We believe eCommerce is more than a website. It's about transforming your business and delivering best-in-class experiences for everyone involved in the complex B2B buying cycle. With more fully-supported B2B capabilities out-of-the-box than any other platform in the marketplace, with the ability to extend and customize, Insite delivers digital commerce without compromise. For more information, visit Insite Software at insitesoft.com.

