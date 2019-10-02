Engage and Gevity Announce Strategic Business Alliance

SPOKANE, Wash. and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, U.S.-based MEDITECH partner Engage and Vancouver, B.C.-based Gevity Consulting Inc. announced a strategic business alliance to expand their combined services across Canada. Both partners are leading healthcare IT consulting firms that offer unique strengths in healthcare information system design, implementation and optimization.

Each brings proven methodologies and innovative practices to this partnership for the mutual benefit of their clients. For Gevity's Canadian clients, the partnership provides a robust MEDITECH implementation practice powered by Engage's proven READY-Certified methodologies and past success in MEDITECH implementation and operational services. It also further reinforces Gevity's commitment to expanding its clinical information systems (CIS) services across the country.

"Canada's healthcare organizations are undergoing a massive transformation as they seek to modernize their systems, improve patient outcomes and deliver a better patient experience," said Gevity CEO Leon Salvail. "At Gevity we are committed to bringing world-class expertise and experience to support our clients on their CIS journey and ensure they realize maximum value from their health information technology investments. Clients will reap the benefit of our combined strengths and our many years of successful projects, lessons learned and innovative solutions."

"We are very excited about our partnership with Gevity. This collaboration will provide Canada's healthcare organizations access to the full range of premier MEDITECH services offered by Engage," said Fred Galusha, Engage Chief Executive. "Expanse, MEDITECH's latest generation EHR, is the best platform for hospitals that are looking to integrate and modernize their information technology delivery. With Gevity, we can help bring that technology to hospitals across Canada."

Industry-recognized expertise

With over 20 years of extensive MEDITECH experience, Engage is known as a leader in comprehensive IT delivery. Engage was recently awarded its fourth consecutive 5-Star rating for MEDITECH EHR hosting by Securance Consulting. In addition, Engage is a MEDITECH READY-Certified implementation partner and currently serves over 160 hospitals and health systems in the United States.



As one of Canada's largest health informatics-focused companies, Gevity has frequently been recognized for its outstanding commitment to the health informatics industry. In addition to winning numerous Digital Health Canada (DHC) awards over the years, two Gevity managing partners were included on the DHC's 2018 list of the top 10 Women Leaders in Digital Health.

About Engage

Engage provides complete IT solutions for hospitals such as EHR hosting and cloud backup, implementation, 24x7 service desk, and full MEDITECH support. As a premier MEDITECH collaborative solutions provider and READY-Certified firm, Engage can help their clients achieve the best EHR possible and provide them with the peace of mind and freedom needed to focus on the business of providing the best care for their patients. Call (509) 232-8301 or visit www.thinkengage.com for more information.

About Gevity

Gevity Consulting offers professional services to clients seeking to establish sustainable and effective healthcare, life sciences and social services systems. From strategic planning and advisory services to supporting and implementing critical transformation initiatives, we work with healthcare organizations to deliver results and enable a healthier world. We have been in business since 1995 and have grown steadily through geographic and service portfolio expansion. For more information, please visit www.gevityinc.com.

