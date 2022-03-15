ENGAGE Announces Global SaaS Leader Steve Foster As New Chief Executive Officer

DENVER, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Engage Mobilize, Inc. (ENGAGE), a SaaS platform that leverages predictive data insights to automate industrial workflows, has announced that Steve Foster will join ENGAGE as Chief Executive Officer.

Recruited by Founder & CEO Rob Ratchinsky, who moving forward will serve on the board of advisors, Steve Foster is a highly regarded global SaaS executive and an expert at driving revenue growth and executive leadership in highly competitive business markets. "With the collective experience of this new executive team and the strong tailwinds in the energy market, ENGAGE is uniquely positioned to deliver strong results to its shareholders for the foreseeable future. I could not be more excited for the team and timing of this transition" stated Mr. Ratchinsky.

Most notably, Steve was the Co-founder, and former President of Convercent, a global SaaS company focused on ethics and compliance. Convercent, recently acquired by One Trust, serves more than 25% of Fortune 1000 companies with over seven million client employees globally. "ENGAGE is at a key inflection point of growth and I'm honored to build upon the exceptional foundation that Rob, as an industry visionary, has created," Mr. Foster said.

Also joining the ENGAGE leadership team are Chief Operating Officer, Alison Kane and Chief Revenue Officer, Jason Jose. Alison is known for delivering pragmatic customer centric solutions that enable transformation and growth. Jason is a growth leader, recognized for building high performance sales teams and delivering exceptional customer value. The addition of new leadership coupled with the depth of expertise and dedication of the current ENGAGE team will expedite growth and take their market leading technology to new heights.

About ENGAGE:

ENGAGE drives business intelligence by automating industrial workflows end-to-end. Simply digitizing paper processes has been commercialized by many solutions, however, ENGAGE is the first to use predictive scheduling and data validation to reduce touchpoints and eliminate redundant processes, thus changing the way transactions are scheduled, managed, and approved. Additionally, layering on ENGAGE's E-invoicing platform automates workflows end-to-end, from scheduling services all the way through payment processing.

