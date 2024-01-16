Engage Announces Record 2023 And Plans for 2024 Growth

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Engage, a Los Angeles technology company disrupting and digitizing the talent booking industry, has issued numerous company updates following a record breaking 2023

Engage has become the trusted talent booking engine for a wide variety of corporate clients such as Google, Microsoft, John Deere, Intel, US Cellular, Frito Lay, NFP, Continental Tire, and countless other brands as well as numerous colleges and universities. In addition, Engage has helped service the under-served SMB market by providing speakers for as little as $5,000 to companies looking to book talent. Several talent and speakers on Engage individually earned six figures through Engage bookings in 2023.

Engage has become a clear market leader in the NCAA name, image and likeness (NIL) space, working with athletes including Armando Bacot, Hunter Dickinson, RJ Davis, Jeremy Roach and dozens of others, assisting them with crafting and executing their NIL strategy. Engage's work with Armando has been highlighted in Sports Illustrated, the Sports Business Journal, the Athletic Forbes and more. Engage now boasts over 4,500 talent on the platform and has over 75 formal and informal partnerships with nearly every single major talent agency.

The company more than doubled revenue from 2022 and reached profitability in Q3 and Q4 of 2023. The company plans to continue to hire and continue to grow aggressively in 2024.

"Even in light of some of the macroeconomic slow downs for tech companies in 2023, we were still able to post a record year and grow every single quarter," said Daniel Hennes, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Engage. "We have built a best in class roster of talent, and are seeing our growing roster of corporate clients come back time and again to book speakers with us because of our technology and service."

"Our continued success and growth has brought about a number of key technology improvements in 2023, including a fully redesigned, industry leading search experience which leverages AI and our existing booking data points to help companies find the perfect speaker for their event," added Brendan Egan, Co-Founder and Chief Technology & Marketing Officer of Engage. "Our branded partner pages have provided fortune 100 companies with a way to seamlessly offer speakers to various departments within their companies. Engage's technology is already industry leading and continues to get better every year."

About Engage

