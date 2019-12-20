Engage Artists Agency Opens Office in Century City
Dec 20, 2019, 08:40 ET
LOS ANGELES, Dec. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Engage Artists Agency (EAA) has officially moved to 1901 Avenue of the Stars in Los Angeles, California. EAA was established in 2015 in San Diego, CA as a family run business offering across the board talent representation in television, film, commercial, theater, print, voice over, and more.
The agency represents hundreds of actors, directors, writers and other types of talent in Los Angeles, New York, nationally and internationally.
Taher Abunadi, an agent with Engage Artists Agency says about the move, "Our San Diego start was absolutely fantastic but we are excited to now be based in Los Angeles which is closer to most of the talent we represent."
With EAA's LA office now located at the heart of the entertainment industry, the Engage Artists' team will be able to continue its steady growth, ethical representation, and personal care of its various artists in every entertainment platform.
Facebook: @EngageArtists
Instagram: @EngageArtists
Twitter: @EngageArtists
Media Contact:
Engage Artists
858.848.9558
231417@email4pr.com
SOURCE Engage Artists Agency
Share this article