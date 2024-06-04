Engage Check-In Revolutionizes Student Attendance by Engaging Parents

Innovative Software Solution to Boost Student Attendance through Parental Involvement

Windsor, Conn., June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ReFrame Solutions, a company committed to driving innovation in educational technology solutions, is thrilled to announce the launch of its latest product, Engage Check-In, a groundbreaking software application designed to engage parents and improve student attendance.

Chronic absenteeism is recognized as one of the biggest barriers to student success. Engage Check-In is set to transform the way schools address attendance issues by fostering a collaborative approach between educators and parents. Recognizing the critical role parents play in a child's education, this innovative application provides real-time updates, personalized insights, and actionable strategies to ensure students attend school regularly.

Key Features of Engage Check-In:

Real-Time Notifications: Parents receive instant alerts on their mobile devices regarding their child's attendance status, ensuring they are always informed.

Personalized Insights: The software provides administration tailored insights into attendance patterns, helping schools to understand the root causes of absences and tardiness.

Actionable Strategies: Engage Check-In offers data to help administrators create practical suggestions and resources to help parents address attendance challenges, from setting routines to seeking additional support when needed.

Interactive Dashboard: An intuitive dashboard allows school administrators to track students' attendance over time, set goals, and monitor progress.

Communication Tools: Seamless communication channels enable parents and educators to collaborate effectively, ensuring that any attendance-related concerns are addressed promptly.

"ReFrame has changed the attendance paradigm at our school," said Mark House, Principal of Bronx Engineering and Technology Academy (BETA). "Through the use of instant messaging have seen a 10% increase in attendance, while nationally there has been a decline."

Research shows that consistent attendance is a key factor in student success. With Engage Check-In, schools can proactively address attendance issues, ultimately leading to better educational outcomes and a more engaged school community.

About ReFrame Solutions: ReFrame Solutions is dedicated to creating innovative solutions that enhance the educational experience for students, parents, and educators. With a focus on leveraging technology to solve real-world problems, ReFrame is committed to driving positive change in the education sector.

