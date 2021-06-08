ENGAGE Enters Phase I Contract with Department of Defense

DENVER, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Engage Mobilize, Inc. (ENGAGE), an advanced fintech for industrial workflows, and the Department of Defense (DoD) have officially moved into Phase I contract. The initial efforts will focus on discovery and technical feasibility of ENGAGE's software solution to the Department of Air Force (DAF), specifically with their predictive scheduling and dispatching, real-time tracking, automated data validation and approval, and inventory management.

The Phase I contract will open many opportunities for ENGAGE to work with different aspects of the DoD. "This is a very exciting step for ENGAGE to support our troops. As a disabled vet myself, I look forward to getting our boots on the ground, deploying our software, and improving our Armed Forces Server Members' way of life," quotes Jeremiah Henson, VP of Product and Co-founder of ENGAGE.

Through working directly with the DoD, ENGAGE seeks to identify, develop, and deploy solutions to a multitude of operations under the DoD umbrella, with the end goal of cascading fundamental change throughout the organizations and laying the groundwork for digital transformation that will enable long-term organizational health and sustainability.

About ENGAGE:

ENGAGE synchronizes complex field workflows with authenticated business logic and financial processes, closing the data loop for supply chain, operations, and accounting teams in real-time. Their proprietary business automation processes predictively schedules work orders and tasks with embedded validation algorithms triggered by captured edge data points. By operationalizing predefined business rules, ENGAGE eliminates redundant approval and dispute processes, automating each transaction seamlessly through invoicing and payment processing.

Venture Capital Fund of the Air Force

The Small Business Innovation Research program was established by Congress in the 1980's with the goal of identifying small businesses that could provide a solution to the warfighter in a faster, more efficient manner than was presently available. Fast forward almost 50 years, and the program is reducing barriers and accelerating processes, seeding the future of the U.S. Air Force through innovation and forward-thinking technology. Learn more about the program here.

