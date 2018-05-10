Engage ESM Launches New ServiceNow Integration for Amazon Web Services to Improve Enterprise Productivity and Governance

The professional services offering from Engage ESM integrates AWS Service Catalog Connector directly into existing workflows; enabling enterprises using ServiceNow to deliver effective governance and oversight over access to AWS resources and how they are provisioned.

"Engage ESM is helping enterprises integrate their ServiceNow instance with AWS in a highly effective way," said Mat Middleton, CEO of Engage ESM. "By integrating ServiceNow with the AWS Service Catalog we enable significant improvements to enterprise productivity and governance when consuming the wide range of enterprise software available."

The AWS Service Catalog Connector for ServiceNow will allow users to browse AWS Service Catalog from inside ServiceNow with fine-grained control over what is visible in ServiceNow. It will integrate AWS Service Catalog with ServiceNow workflows and approval requests and record provisioned AWS Service Catalog items in the ServiceNow configuration management database (CMDB). Customers will also be able to monitor and update the status of deployments automatically and submit change requests for provisioned product termination.

"With AWS Service Catalog Connector for ServiceNow, enterprise customers can use their existing ServiceNow workflows and approval systems to procure and provision AWS services or third-party applications described into AWS Service Catalog as approved products, enabling them to drive faster innovation on their cloud journey," said David McCann, Vice President, AWS Marketplace, Service Catalog and Migration Services, Amazon Web Services, Inc.

The AWS Service Catalog Connector is available from the ServiceNow Store.

About Engage ESM

Engage ESM is an Atos company and Gold Sales and Services partner for ServiceNow globally; providing design, implementation, and support services to clients worldwide. Engage ESM is a leader in the enterprise-service management (ESM) sector, which includes IT, Customer Service, Security, and HR. Engage ESM helps organisations of all sizes to improve their operational performance and extend the value of existing and new investments in ServiceNow.

Atos is a leader in digital services with annual revenue of over €12 billion and 100,000 employees in 72 countries. Serving a global client base, Atos provides Consulting & Systems Integration services, Application Transformation Services, Managed Services, Cloud operations, Big Data & Cyber-security solutions, and transactional services through Worldline. Atos is also the Worldwide Information Technology Partner for the Olympic & Paralympic Games.

Learn more: http://www.engage-esm.com/solutions/aws-service-catalog-connector-for-servicenow/



Email: info@engage-esm.com

Press enquiries: alex.porter@engage-esm.com



