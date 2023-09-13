Engage fi and Community First National Bank Forge Dynamic Partnership for Enhanced Customer Experience and Operational Efficiencies

Passion and Proven Process Cited as Major Factors in Decision to Partner with Engage fi.

TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Engage fi, a prominent bank and credit union consulting firm, proudly announces a new strategic partnership with Community First National Bank. This collaborative effort is focused on achieving new operational efficiencies and delivering an elevated customer experience at every touchpoint.

The partnership kicks off with an initial assessment designed to empower the team at Community First National Bank with insights into the evolving market and technology landscape. Engage fi's expert approach identifies and aligns both executive and departmental objectives and priorities with the bank's future desired state.

"The responsiveness, professionalism, and genuine passion of the Engage fi team to help financial institutions like ours is exceptional," said Kevin Wagner, SVP of Community First National Bank. "From day one, it was evident that they are invested in our success and dedicated to establishing a strong and valuable partnership."

After an extensive review of all the bank's existing platforms, services, and contracts, Engage fi leverages its expertise to create custom RFPs, introduce new technology providers, analyze pricing structures, and secure the proper terms and conditions that will provide Community First National Bank with a competitive advantage. This proven process enhances the overall performance of the bank and positions it for a successful partnership with their vendors of choice.

Andres Pasantes, President and COO of Engage fi added, "We take great pride in the depth of expertise and knowledge our team possesses across the banking industry. Our focus on deep domain specialization empowers us to provide precise solutions and services that specifically match the distinct needs of our clients." Pasantes continued, "We are committed to assisting and advocating for community financial institutions as they navigate through the complex and everchanging landscape of technology vendors and the fintech industry."

Wagner added, "Engage fi's commitment to providing top-notch service and support, for a community bank like ours, has been refreshing. In an industry where smaller community banks sometimes struggle to receive the attention they deserve from vendors, Engage fi has been a refreshing change. We're grateful for their exceptional service and advocacy, and we eagerly anticipate achieving even greater success together."

About Community First National Bank

Community First National Bank is a reputable, customer-centric institution known for its commitment to building lasting relationships in the community it serves. With a focus on delivering exceptional service and innovative solutions, the bank is a trusted partner working to guide individuals and businesses toward a secure and prosperous future. www.cfnb.bank

About Engage fi:

With over 1,500 successful projects completed, the team at Engage fi is a blend of consultants, educators, integrators, and advocates. We are laser-focused on guiding financial institutions through our proven process and enabling them to make informed, timely decisions on vendor relationships so they can change at the speed of the consumer. Engage fi has negotiated over $3 billion in savings and incentives for our clients. We have a unique approach, and our strategic projects are as unique as the clients we serve. Let's Engage! www.engagefi.com

