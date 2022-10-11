Engage fi Announces Expansion of Leadership Team with Two Industry Veterans to Accelerate Company Growth and Address the Rapidly Changing Market

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Engage fi announced today it has appointed Trisa Wetzel as Senior Vice President, Operations and Conversion Services, and Amy Martel as Vice President, Project Management Office, Conversion Services. The appointments mark a pivotal time of growth for Engage fi as it continues to lead the industry in helping banks and credit unions make strategic vendor decisions that help their institutions thrive, remain relevant, and capture market share.

Wetzel brings more than two decades of executive leadership experience in financial technology services to Engage fi. She will call on her vast industry knowledge and experience in banking strategies and operational best practices in her new role. Additionally, Wetzel will focus on building new conversion services that take a customer-centric approach and help her team drive innovation through Engage fi's existing solutions. In her previous roles with Cornerstone Advisors and Next Step Inc., Wetzel led collaborative teams overseeing financial institution system evaluations - inclusive of technology strategies, vendor assessments, contract negotiations, and full lifecycle conversion project management. She has personally overseen more than 1,500 successful system conversions. Her leadership, expertise, and insight have proven invaluable to clients facing major technology initiatives across core banking, digital transformation, and payments initiatives, or seeking guidance for successful vendor partnerships through mutually rewarding contract negotiations.

"I am excited to join Engage fi's highly innovative and passionate team to help lead them through this next stage of growth," said Wetzel. "Their reputation is unmatched, with a diverse and inclusive culture and a deep commitment to their clients' success. I am excited to have the opportunity to serve our bank and credit union customers alongside our dynamic team of passionate professionals."

Martel joins Engage fi with over 25 years of financial services experience with an emphasis on retail banking, technology and operations, enterprise risk management, and process improvement. As Managing Director at Cornerstone Advisors and Next Step Inc., she led countless initiatives to help financial institutions transform their businesses through vendor evaluations, system selections, and conversion management. Martel has an extensive banking background, having served in a variety of executive and operational roles at various community banks and credit unions.

"I am thrilled to be joining such a forward-thinking and rapidly growing company," said Martel. "Where and how people choose to work, live, and play has dramatically changed over the years, and the way Engage fi empowers their people to lead and drive change makes it an easy decision for me. I am honored to join such a great group and to help drive the company's growth as we continue to expand our service offerings."

"The continued growth of Engage fi has allowed us to expand and attract top talent as we work to consistently provide the highest level of service and guidance to our customers," said Andres Pasantes, chief operations officer, Engage fi. "Trisa and Amy have a flawless track record completing complex technology conversions and operational transformations and have done so with a client-first approach. They are without question the most experienced, proven, and successful leaders in core banking, digital and payments assessments, and conversions. I am looking forward to them leading a team that will utilize the proprietary technology and best practices established by Engage fi along with innovative and modernized conversion methodologies to support our customers. Beyond that and equally critical to our business, they bring a shared passion for our mission and core values."

Engage fi, a financial institution consulting firm, provides a range of services to help banks and credit unions develop strategies and select partners with a primary focus on customer experience and long-term relevance. For more information about Engage fi, visit our website at www.engagefi.com.

