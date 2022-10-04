Engage fi Announces New Community Financial Institution Portal

360fi Merges Proven Industry Data and Insights with Innovative Technology Automation to Enable Financial Institutions to Make More Informed Business Decisions

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Engage fi today announced the launch of a new client portal, 360fi™. The web-based portal will merge industry insights with technology to collect data and transform it into critical information that financial institutions can use to make more informed and timely business decisions.

"Our goal with 360fi was to take our years of industry knowledge and consulting experience as a team and leverage the latest technology available to build a tool that enables our clients to make more insightful vendor decisions," said Jenn Addabbo, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, Engage fi. "Taking data and quantifying it in a useful way to address industry trends and overall requirements provides enhanced visibility to negotiate better contract terms, saving time and resources."

Engage fi Chief Operations Officer Andres Pasantes added, "360fi is changing the way our clients interact with their primary vendors, assisting them in making informed decisions, and providing the necessary collaboration and insight on vendor solutions and their performance across the markets they serve."

With 360fi financial institutions can engage with data like never before. The tools include:

Invoice Intel ™ —Invoices can be difficult to understand. Invoice Intel simplifies the process. Algorithms compare vendor invoice data against contract data to map appropriate pricing line items to those items the financial institution has contracted. Visualizing vendor invoices with contract data allows errors to be quickly caught and adjusted as needed. The tool has uncovered hundreds of thousands of erroneous billing elements.

—Invoices can be difficult to understand. Invoice Intel simplifies the process. Algorithms compare vendor invoice data against contract data to map appropriate pricing line items to those items the financial institution has contracted. Visualizing vendor invoices with contract data allows errors to be quickly caught and adjusted as needed. The tool has uncovered hundreds of thousands of erroneous billing elements. Contract Locker ™ —Remembering contract end dates can be arduous. Contract Locker enables financial institutions to manage contracts in an organized and visual way. Users can view at a glance when contracts are due, so the financial institution doesn't get locked into subsequent terms limiting their ability to negotiate better pricing and service level agreements.

—Remembering contract end dates can be arduous. Contract Locker enables financial institutions to manage contracts in an organized and visual way. Users can view at a glance when contracts are due, so the financial institution doesn't get locked into subsequent terms limiting their ability to negotiate better pricing and service level agreements. Vendor Insights™—Financial institutions gain visibility into vendors in their space without shopping around until they are ready. Vendor Insights narrows the potential vendor field by identifying the best core processors, digital providers, card processors, or networks based on the financial institution's unique requirements. Visualization of crucial data allows insight into which vendors are winning and losing in the market but also allows for collaboration among financial institutions.

About Engage fi

Engage fi, a technology and financial institution consulting firm, provides a range of services to help banks and credit unions develop strategies and select partners with a primary focus on customer experience and cost savings. For more information about Engage fi, visit our website at www.engagefi.com.

