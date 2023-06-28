Pasantes' Exceptional Leadership Spurs Remarkable Achievements, Expands Services for Financial Institutions and Fosters a Talented Team at Engage fi

TAMPA, Fla., June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Engage fi, a prominent financial services consulting firm, is thrilled to announce the promotion of Andres Pasantes to President and Chief Operating Officer (COO). With over 25 years of industry experience in senior executive roles at Fiserv, FIS, and D+H, Pasantes is a strong advocate for the growth of community banks and credit unions and the significant value they bring to the communities they serve. Since joining Engage fi just last year, Pasantes has already made a transformative impact on the business.

Engage fi Promotes Andres Pasantes to President and COO

"Andres has been an invaluable addition to Engage fi since day one," exclaimed Jennifer Addabbo, CEO and Co-Founder of Engage fi. "His wealth of experience, visionary thinking, and unwavering commitment have been instrumental in propelling our company's growth and laying the foundation for future expansion. I am thrilled to broaden his leadership as President and COO, with complete trust in his ability to guide us toward unparalleled achievements as we continue on this extraordinary journey."

Under Pasantes' visionary guidance, Engage fi has boldly expanded its range of essential services, including a new Project Management Office (PMO) for Conversion Services, Merger Readiness and Support, Telecom Assessments, and Contact Center Reviews. These innovative additions have empowered the company to proactively meet the evolving needs of clients in the dynamic landscape of financial technology.

One of the remarkable accomplishments under Pasantes' exceptional leadership is an outstanding 400% increase in core account processing evaluations and conversions. Engage fi has already successfully completed 220 projects this year for a wide range of solutions such as payments, core banking, digital experience, and insurance, resulting in substantial savings exceeding $250 million for clients. These achievements highlight Pasantes' unwavering commitment to delivering tangible value and measurable outcomes to Engage fi's customers.

Furthermore, Pasantes understands the significance of nurturing a diversified and talented team. His commitment to attracting and retaining top-tier industry professionals has yielded the integration of six seasoned leaders into the growing Engage fi team. Moreover, under his guidance, the company's workforce has flourished, experiencing an impressive growth of 27%, exemplifying Pasantes' remarkable ability to cultivate a supportive and engaging work environment.

In his role as President and COO, Pasantes will continue to drive the Engage fi mission of guiding financial institutions through strategic planning sessions and complex vendor assessments, pricing negotiations, and contract reviews. Leveraging a team of seasoned subject matter experts and harnessing the power of advanced technology and data, Engage fi remains steadfast in their mission of empowering financial institutions with the precise guidance and expertise they need to thrive in a rapidly evolving landscape.

"I am incredibly proud of the achievements we have accomplished at Engage fi in the past year," expressed Andres Pasantes. "I am constantly inspired by the collective dedication, innovation, and drive that defines our team. Our shared pursuit of excellence fuels our progress, and I am honored to lead such an exceptional group of individuals who are redefining what is possible and having such a positive impact on the industry."

About Engage fi:

With over 1,500 successful projects completed, the team at Engage fi is a blend of consultants, educators, integrators, and advocates. We are laser-focused on guiding financial institutions through our proven process and enabling them to make informed, timely decisions on vendor relationships so they can change at the speed of the consumer. Engage fi has negotiated over $3 billion in savings and incentives for our clients. We have a unique approach, and our strategic projects are as unique as the clients we serve. Let's Engage! www.engagefi.com

For media inquiries, please contact:

Robyn Lopez

VP, Sales Operations & Marketing

[email protected]

(818) 859–2602

SOURCE engage fi