Engage fi Selected by Kennebunk Savings Bank for Specialized Enterprise-wide Overhaul of Customer Experience and Business Operations

New Client Recognizes Advantage of Engage fi's Extensive Expertise and Tailored Approach.

TAMPA, Fla., July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading bank and credit union consultancy, Engage fi, is delighted to announce a new client partnership with Kennebunk Savings. This collaborative effort will involve spearheading the strategic evaluation, negotiation, and implementation of various customer-facing systems and back-office operations, further solidifying Kennebunk Savings' continued dedication to delivering exceptional banking experiences to the community it serves.

Dennis Byrd, Senior Executive Vice President, and Chief Operating Officer of Kennebunk Savings, expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, "I am thrilled to partner with Engage fi to help us streamline our operations, increase productivity, and ultimately drive greater success. From the moment we engaged with their team, it was obvious to us that they provide an unmatched level of detail, flexibility, and thoroughness when devising a tailored strategy for selecting and implementing our new core, payment processing, card programs, and a suite of digital banking solutions."

Byrd further added, "Engage fi demonstrated a clear commitment to understanding our unique business needs, challenges, and goals. Their dedication to delivering a customized and strategic approach aligns perfectly with our vision for optimizing our operations and enhancing customer experiences. We are confident that this partnership will propel us toward achieving our objectives and delivering on the promise of excellence we make to our customers every day."

For over 150 years, Kennebunk Savings Bank has consistently upheld the principle that "one size does not fit all" and that above all else, prioritizing the needs of the customer always comes first. Engage fi stands out among many "generalist" consulting firms due to its unparalleled expertise and comprehensive understanding of the intricate and ever-evolving banking technologies. With the capability to provide a tailored approach for each major component of the bank's service ecosystem, Engage fi effectively aligns with the bank's distinct objectives, making them the ideal partner to address the institution's unique challenges and goals.

Andres Pasantes, President and COO of Engage fi, expressed pride in the new relationship with Kennebunk Savings Bank, stating, "We are honored to welcome Kennebunk Savings Bank as one of our newest clients and partners. With a longstanding commitment to providing advanced technology solutions and exceptional service to their customers, this prestigious community bank aligns perfectly with our values." Pasantes further added, "Our team of highly skilled professionals will work collaboratively with Kennebunk Savings Bank to navigate complex business environments, optimize operational efficiencies, enhance customer experiences, and unlock new avenues for growth."

About Kennebunk Savings Bank:

Kennebunk Savings Bank is a trusted community bank that prioritizes its customers above all else. Since 1871, the bank has been proudly serving the Southern Maine and Seacoast New Hampshire communities with a steadfast commitment to making a positive difference in the lives of its customers. With a wide-reaching network of 18 branch locations, Kennebunk Savings Bank offers tailored financial solutions to meet the unique needs of individuals and businesses. Demonstrating its dedication to the community, the bank actively contributes to local nonprofits through its impactful Community Promise program. With assets totaling $1.82 billion, Kennebunk Savings Bank remains steadfast in its role as a trusted partner, fostering financial success, driving innovation, and providing unwavering support to the community it serves. For more information, please visit www.kennebunksavings.com .

About Engage fi:

With over 1,500 successful projects completed, the team at Engage fi is a blend of consultants, educators, integrators, and advocates. We are laser-focused on guiding financial institutions through our proven process and enabling them to make informed, timely decisions on vendor relationships so they can change at the speed of the consumer. Engage fi has negotiated over $3 billion in savings and incentives for our clients. We have a unique approach, and our strategic projects are as unique as the clients we serve. Let's Engage! www.engagefi.com

For media inquiries, please contact:

Robyn Lopez

VP, Sales Operations & Marketing

[email protected]

(818) 859‑2602

