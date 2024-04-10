Engage fi Welcomes Fabio Biasella as Director of Strategic Services

Industry thought leader selected to oversee strategic planning, mergers & acquisitions, and performance benchmarking line of business.

TAMPA, Fla., April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Engage fi, a leading consulting firm guiding banks and credit unions through technological advancements and strategic decision making, is pleased to announce the appointment of Fabio Biasella to Director of Strategic Services. Biasella brings a wealth of expertise and strategic vision that align with Engage fi's commitment to delivering valuable guidance to its client partners.

In this pivotal role, Biasella will spearhead efforts to enhance client strategy and board planning which will include consultations, scenario planning, and executive roadmap development to influence organizational direction, setting clients up for future growth and success. He will also provide comprehensive merger & acquisitions support, conduct client performance benchmarking, and drive thought leadership initiatives.

Biasella joins Engage fi with over 30 years of experience in retail banking with a focus on strategic and financial analysis. With a distinguished background having previously led Strategic Advisory Services for Raddon for over 16 years and executive-level positions at several high-performing financial institutions, Biasella is renowned as an industry thought leader. With an extensive background spanning over 200 board management and strategic planning sessions, he has been instrumental in driving the development of plans and innovative solutions that have maximized value for financial institutions. Biasella is a frequent keynote speaker and presenter at national credit union and bank events and a quoted thought leader and commentator in leading industry publications.

"We are thrilled to extend a warm welcome to Fabio as he joins the Engage fi team," said Andres Pasantes, President & Chief Operations Officer at Engage fi. "His industry knowledge and strategic expertise combined with his passion for driving growth will further strengthen our client partnerships."

With the increasing demand for strategic services, Biasella and the Engage fi team are poised to provide unparalleled support and direction to banks and credit unions striving to compete in the evolving financial landscape.

For more information about Engage fi and its services, please visit: Engagefi.com.

About Engage fi

With over 1,500 successful projects completed, the team at Engage fi is a blend of consultants, educators, integrators, and advocates. We are laser-focused on guiding financial institutions through our proven process and enabling them to make informed, timely decisions on vendor relationships so they can change at the speed of the consumer. Engage fi has negotiated over $3 billion in savings and incentives for our clients. We have a unique approach, and our strategic projects are as unique as the clients we serve. Let's Engage!

