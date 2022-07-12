Engage Issues Funding Round Updates And Guidance For The Remainder Of 2022

LOS ANGELES , July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Engage, a Los Angeles technology company disrupting and digitizing the talent booking industry, has issued numerous company updates following a successful pre-seed funding round earlier in the year at a $30 million company valuation in a round led by executives from Nike, Adidas and Google, Oregon Sports Angels, Cameo CEO Steven Gallanis and other investors.

Engage has become the trusted talent booking engine for a wide variety of corporate clients such as Salesforce, SpaceX, Nike, Microsoft, Intel, Intuit, ADP, Ralph Lauren, Continental Tire, RBC, Visa Equity, Thompson Reuters, WPP, Epic Games, US Cellular, TikTok, and countless other brands as well as numerous colleges and universities. In addition, Engage has helped service the under-served SMB market by providing speakers for as little as $5,000 to companies looking to book talent. Numerous talent and speakers on Engage are on pace to individually earn six figures through Engage bookings in 2022.

Engage has become an early market leader in the NCAA name, image and likeness (NIL) space, working with athletes including Armando Bacot, Kendall Brown, Velus Jones, and dozens of others, assisting them with crafting and executing their NIL strategy. Engage now boasts over 3,500 talent on the platform and has over 75 formal and informal partnerships with nearly every single major talent agency.

These accomplishments as well as the macroeconomic environment post-COVID have set the company to exceed Q1 and Q2 revenue goals by over 50% and experience over 200% YoY revenue growth.

"Even in light of some of the macroeconomic slow downs in Q2 2022, we are still extremely aggressive and bullish about the company's outlook for the remainder of 2022 and beyond," said Daniel Hennes, Chief Executive Officer of Engage. "Events are finally coming back in person after over two years of COVID slowdowns, and we have used that time to prime Engage to be ready for the return to in-person events."

"Engage is currently undergoing a complete technological revamp, set to launch later in 2022, along with continued expansion of marketing channels. These two items alone will set up Engage to continue to disrupt the industry and continue to see explosive growth never before seen in this space," added Brendan Egan, Co-Founder and Chief Technology and Marketing Officer of Engage.

About Engage

Engage was co-founded by Daniel Hennes, Jake Olson, Mike Olson, Noah Schwartz, Brendan Egan, and John Shegerian in 2019 and has since become a technology disruptor in the talent booking industry, becoming home to over 3,500 talent in sports, entertainment, business, and other industries. Engage customers include Intel, SpaceX, AIG, T-Mobile, Microsoft, Invesco, Nationwide, TikTok, the American Cancer Society and a plethora of blue chip and fortune 500 companies. Engage allows consumers, event planners, and businesses to find and book talent in less than ten minutes. Designed for talent and their agents, the platform's proprietary technology makes every step of managing a booking faster and easier. To learn more, visit www.LetsEngage.com.

For press inquiries and more information contact [email protected]

SOURCE Engage, LLC