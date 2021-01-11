Engage Partners with KLAS Arch Collaborative for Implementation Success

SPOKANE, Wash., Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Engage, a premier MEDITECH solutions provider for hospitals, announces plans to offer the MEDITECH market access to KLAS Arch Collaborative and their innovative Electronic Health Record (EHR) services to better measure EHR implementation success.

The Arch Collaborative, a KLAS initiative, is a provider/caregiver-led effort to unlock the potential of EHRs to revolutionize patient care. Through pre- and post-implementation standardized surveys and benchmarking, healthcare organizations collaborate to uncover best practices and move the needle in healthcare IT. Currently, KLAS Arch Collaborative is using measurement data to improve the EHR experience through strong user mastery, shared ownership, and meeting unique needs.

By partnering with KLAS Arch Collaborative, Engage will work to implement key EHR implementation fundamentals for success to increase overall provider and caregiver satisfaction. KLAS Arch Collaborative key fundamentals for success include:

Personalization

Governance

Training

By implementing these key measures for success into their existing strategy, Engage will meet clients where they are to offer a personalized implementation plan that will set the hospital's team up for success, support training initiatives and provide oversight to deliver a positive clinical EHR experience. As the first MEDITECH implementation firm currently involved with KLAS Arch Collaborative, Engage will access KLAS Arch Collaborative's innovative data to support their clients.

"We have seen the tremendous value that KLAS Arch Collaborative offers hospitals during their EHR implementations and wanted to bring that to our MEDITECH clients as well," said Marcia Cheadle, RN, senior vice president at Engage. "The framework that KLAS Arch Collaborative provides with respect to training, personalization and building trust is something that resonates with many of our clients, and we know that providing this service will help all MEDITECH facilities in the future."

"A pivotal goal of our MEDITECH implementation model is to deliver the highest performing, clinically tailored, and refined EHR workflows for physicians and other caregivers," said Fred Galusha, chief executive officer at Engage. "Incorporating the KLAS Arch Collaborative program will help ensure we reach this goal for our clients."

To support the announcement, Engage is co-hosting a webinar alongside KLAS Arch Collaborative, entitled, "Is Caregiver Satisfaction Important for your Hospital? A Conversation with Engage and the KLAS Arch Collaborative". The webinar will give an overview of services offered by KLAS Arch Collaborative, including a first-hand account from a hospital CIO. The live webinar will be held on January 14, 2021 at 1 p.m. ET and will feature Jason Hess, executive vice president, provider sales & success, Tommy Rowley, KLAS Arch Collaborative provider success, and Jenna Anderson, KLAS Arch Collaborative customer success, John Wilcox, chief information officer from Morris Hospital and Healthcare Services and Marcia Cheadle, RN, senior vice president of clinical systems from Engage. For more information or to register, please visit ThinkEngage.com.

About KLAS

KLAS is a research and insights firm on a global mission to improve healthcare delivery by amplifying the provider's voice. Working with thousands of healthcare professionals and clinicians, KLAS gathers data and insights on software, services and medical equipment to deliver timely reports, trends and statistical overviews. The research directly represents the provider voice and acts as a catalyst for improving vendor performance. Follow KLAS on Twitter.

About Engage

Engage IT Services, Inc. (Engage) provides complete IT solutions for hospitals, such as EHR hosting and cloud backup, implementation, 24x7 service desk, and full MEDITECH support. As a premier MEDITECH collaborative solutions provider and READY-Certified firm, Engage helps their clients achieve the best EHR possible, providing them with the peace of mind and freedom needed to focus on the business of delivering the best care for their patients. Engage was recently awarded its fifth consecutive 5-star rating for EHR Hosting and is currently ranked #1 by KLAS for HIT Implementation Leadership (Large) and Go-Live Support. Call (509) 232-8301 or visit www.thinkengage.com for more information.

