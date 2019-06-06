Engage People Wins Loyalty360 Top 10 Award

TORONTO, June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Engage People is proud to announce it was selected as a winner in this year's Loyalty360 Top 10 Awards for the Top 10 Technologies category at the May Loyalty Expo in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Congratulations to the Engage People team for the well-deserved award. The Top 10 Awards recognize those that have gone above and beyond in their commitment to not only Loyalty360 but have shown a unique drive, passion, focus and commitment to advance the customer loyalty landscape.

"Loyalty360 sits in the unique position of understanding and analyzing the landscape of loyalty technology providers. Engage People has loyalty technology that is best in class and a commitment to a continual voice of the customer-focused roadmap," said Mark Johnson, president and CEO of Loyalty360. "Congratulations to the team at Engage People for the well-deserved award."

"We are grateful to be acknowledged for our innovative work in the loyalty technology sector," said Len Covello, chief technology officer of Engage People. "This award is the reflection of a team effort and ethos at Engage to always strive to over-deliver against customer expectations. Thank you to the team at Loyalty360 for the recognition."

Find out more about Engage People and Engage's suite of award-winning technology offerings at www.engagepeople.com.

About Loyalty360: Loyalty360 is an unbiased, objective and market-driven association for customer loyalty, which seeks to enable and encourage dialogue among industry leaders. Through a unique blend of content, collaboration and diverse learning opportunities, we've created a network of brands and technology providers that represent some of the best voices that the customer loyalty industry has to offer. www.loyalty360.org

About Engage People: Engage People is a leading loyalty service provider that has served the global loyalty, recognition and incentive communities for over 25 years. Headquartered in the Greater Toronto Area, with offices and employees in Canada, Italy and the USA, Engage is a white-label technology incubator that delivers.

Media Contact:

Nick Relph

Phone: 416.775.9180

Email: nrelph@engagepeople.com

Related Links

Website

LinkedIn

SOURCE Engage People

Related Links

http://www.engagepeople.com

