Engage Release New Single "Unbattered," a Triumphant Roots-Rock Anthem From New Brunswick's Most Compelling Band

Taken from Their Forthcoming Album "The Master Plan," Out Now

Website I Bandcamp I Facebook I Instagram I TikTok

MAUGERVILLE, NB, April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- New Brunswick folk-rock outfit Engage have released "Unbattered," the lead North American single from their upcoming album "The Master Plan." Written by vocalist, guitarist, and songwriter Carla Bonnell – a SOCAN member and inductee into both the Minto Country Music Wall of Fame and the New Brunswick Country Music Hall of Fame – the track is a declaration of resilience delivered with the kind of craft and emotional authority that has defined Engage since their formation in 2020.

New Brunswick folk-rock outfit Engage have released "Unbattered," the lead North American single from their upcoming album "The Master Plan"

"Unbattered" moves with the unhurried confidence of a song that knows exactly what it wants to say. Bonnell's vocal performance anchors the track as the band – Rick Bartlett on guitar and vocals, Vernon Daigle on bass, and Greg Mansfield on drums and percussion – builds a warm, grounded arrangement around it. The production, mixed and mastered by Jim Zolis of Zolis Audio, gives the track the kind of clarity and depth that lets every element breathe. It is roots rock at its most purposeful.

The lyric is direct and unflinching. "I'm not the girl you shattered / I'm not the one that you tore down / I am the one that remains unbattered / and I will rise for another round" – lines that land with the weight of lived experience and the warmth of hard-won clarity. Bonnell's songwriting has always drawn from honesty and introspection, and "Unbattered" is among her most immediate work.

Formed from a shared commitment to letting songs find their own shape, Engage have steadily built one of Atlantic Canada's most distinctive catalogs – earning a Bronze Award for Band Album of the Year at the International Singer-Songwriters Association for their debut "The Time Has Come," and multiple nominations for their follow-up "Master Plan: Side 'EH'." "Unbattered" makes clear that "The Master Plan" is the next step in that evolution. Some songs arrive like a statement. This is one of them.

Media Contact:

Eric Alper

647-971-3742

[email protected]

SOURCE Engage