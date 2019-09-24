Engage Students and Share the Story of Agriculture with Food and Farm Facts

Food and Farm Facts helps answer the questions "Where does our food come from and who grows it?" by exploring topics about agriculture in the U.S. The 32-page, full-color book features updated facts and easy-to-read infographics that can be used in a variety of ways to help increase agricultural literacy. The book would be a valuable resource in the classroom, at fairs and events, for student leadership organizations and on social media.

The book is organized by section (Consumers, Modern Farmers, Trade & Economics, Environment and Production). New in this edition of the book is information on how to reduce food waste, top food holidays celebrated in America and floriculture production.

Copies of Food and Farm Facts may be purchased for $4.25 each (up to 49 copies). Price breaks are available for multi-copy purchases starting at 50: 50-99 copies, $3.50 each; 100 or more copies, $2.50 each. Each copy of the book includes a color "Abundant Agriculture" map poster depicting top agricultural products produced in every state. A pocket guide version of Food and Farm Facts is also available (100 copies for $10) and features several popular infographics from the book.

Additional Food and Farm Facts products created by the Foundation will be available later this fall. These include classroom activity cards (for grades 4-6 and 7-12) developed using national learning standards and state "common core" standards that reflect the knowledge and skills young people need for success in college and careers.

Contacts: Will Rodger Cyndie Shearing

(202) 406-3642 (202) 406-3649

willr@fb.org cyndies@fb.org

SOURCE American Farm Bureau Federation

Related Links

http://www.fb.org

