Engage Studio Launches First-of-its-Kind Virtual Experience for Engagement Ring Shopping

From clothing to mattresses, a wide cross-section of industries have been successful in adapting to the direct-to-consumer model that has emerged over the past decade in retail; however, the jewelry world has been slow to change. In an industry first, Engage Studio has developed a virtual shopping experience that bridges the gap between the convenience of online shopping and the security of knowing what you're going to get at a brick-and-mortar store. The result: an unparalleled online buying experience that educates clients through creative visual tutorials and involves them every step of the way.

"Here at Engage, we are beginning to democratize the engagement ring industry," said Engage Studio co-founder Ji Song. "We're helping consumers move beyond the marketing myths that surround diamonds to really figure out what makes sense for them. Our mission is to eliminate the intimidation and anxiety that can be associated with making such an important purchase, and transform the journey to creating the perfect engagement ring into a memorable one."

In order to get the perfect ring, Engage Studio takes its clients through an in-depth and completely virtual shopping journey:

Each client relationship begins with a three-part virtual experience, including a deep dive into customer preferences, an hour-long diamond workshop, and an initial design proposal before moving forward with the creation of the ring Digital renderings of the initial design are created and shared to help the customer visualize what they're purchasing Before the real ring is cast, Engage Studio builds a high-end replica – made of silver and cubic zirconia – that looks nearly as stunning as the finished product and ships it to the client so that they can touch-and-feel the ring before providing final approval.

With the certainty of a full-sized replica in hand, online clients can rest assured that they've found the perfect ring that they will ask for forever with.

"Every couple is unique and we believe that every engagement ring should be too," said Engage Studio co-founder Mariam Song. "Our new virtual ring buying experience will allow clients from across the U.S. and Canada to combine what they love about both brick-and-mortar and online shopping to create a one-of-a-kind engagement ring for the proposal of a lifetime."

About Engage Studio

Engage Studio provides a personalized and purposeful approach to online engagement ring shopping. Through its guided virtual consultations and high-end replica approval process, Engage Studio ensures that your ring is tailored to your love story. As part of its mission to empower the consumer, Engage Studio is transforming the online jewelry market through education, transparency and relationship-building.

Launched in April 2018, Engage Studio has helped create the perfect engagement ring for clients all over Canada and the United States.

