Engage Technologies Group and APX Platform Unveil Bold Rebrand as Clarity Technologies

Innovating Practice Performance in Healthcare

BOISE, Idaho, May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Engage Technologies and APX Platform have revealed their new brand identity as Clarity Technologies. In uniting these two companies and combining their product offerings into one unique platform, the rebranding initiative underscores a commitment to improve healthcare operations, placing their product, the Practice Performance System, as the ultimate compliment to Electronic Medical Record and Practice Management Systems.

"When we merged Engage with APX Platform, it became very clear that we had assembled the technologies and services necessary to create a unique Practice Performance System that would bring "clarity" to the complexities a healthcare provider faces when trying to improve the performance of their practice and, at the same time, help educate patients. At that point, the new name became obvious." said C. Lloyd Mahaffey, CEO & President.

Clarity Technologies is focused on removing ambiguity in business to create a clear path towards a more profitable future for medical and healthcare practices. This rebranding reaffirms the mission to empower practices with advanced financial analytic tools, on-demand training, effective business coaching and quality patient education. The Clarity Practice Performance System will continue to revolutionize revenue growth, patient retention, and professional community development.

"Clarity is a word that we, as human beings, use in everyday conversation. We meet to "get clarity", or we ask, "can you clarify that for me"? It is in this spirit that our brand intention exists, because the actual process of getting clarity involves removing ambiguity. If we can remove ambiguity in your business, then we've done our job to help you run a higher performing practice." said Marcus Hackler, CMO & CCO.

When Engage Technologies Group and APX Platform merged in early 2023, it paved the way for this brand. The rebranding to Clarity Technologies signals more than a new name; it is the unification of two brands, two companies, and two products under one distinct vision and mission focused on practice optimization and patient education.

Initial elements of Clarity Technologies brand evolution include:

New Name: The new name represents the mission of the company, to provide clarity for every aspect of a business operations so practice owners and managers can turn challenges into decisive action for sustained change.

New Logo: As a prominent representation of the company, people and brand, the new logo is simple, fresh, and clean. The two distinct elements signify the separation of one part from the whole, the truth becoming clear. Additionally, nod to a spinning globe reinforces that Clarity is now an international company with markets in ten countries around the world.

New Brand Colors: Inspired by clear glacial lakes at the end of a journey through mountains and valleys, the shades of deep blue and teal represent a sense of clarity, open communication, purpose, and expertise in the chaotic business world. The neutral shades of off-white and taupe bring balance, while evoking practicality. Finally, the bright blue and yellow provide striking contrast, prompting action, movement, and energy.

New Brand Purpose Statement: We believe that clarity leads to professional and personal fulfillment and growth. Inspired by the transformative power of clarity, Clarity Technologies is poised to help navigate healthcare practices through the complexities of achieving profitability and efficiency.

About Clarity Technologies

Clarity Technologies is the creator of the Practice Performance System, a new category of practice software designed to be used alongside an EMR and PMS. This system provides access to on-demand staff training, delivery of clinically accurate and engaging patient education, insights into operational key performance indicators, and guidance from a broad community of experts. With a presence in six different healthcare sectors, operating in ten different countries in partnerships with multiple Fortune 500 companies, Clarity Technologies provides a clear path to greater profitability.

Explore the future of practice performance with Clarity Technologies at clarityperformance.com .

