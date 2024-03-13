Engage Technologies Group Breaks New Ground in Patient Engagement and Conversion Rates for Advanced Technology Lenses

BOISE, Idaho, March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Engage Technologies Group announces record-breaking engagement rates for patient education, resulting in significant increases in conversion rates for practices offering premium intraocular lenses for cataract patients. This remarkable achievement is a testament to Engage's commitment, in partnership with their practice customers, to empower patients through comprehensive education, ultimately leading to better-informed decisions about their eye health.

Through a cloud-based, HIPAA-compliant technology platform and unique short form video-driven storytelling, patients have access to information they need, their treatment options, and the benefits of premium services and procedures. In addition, this information is delivered at the most relevant moment via text message, and utilizes advanced analytics tracked at the individual patient level.

With engagement rates soaring to unprecedented levels, the results speak for themselves. Patients actively consume the video series sent to them, leading to more informed and meaningful discussions with the practice's experienced medical team.

Use Case: Cataract Surgery with Advanced Technology Lenses

When a patient is referred to an Ophthalmologist for a cataract evaluation, several concerns arise. Patients generally lack knowledge about cataracts and other common conditions such as astigmatism and presbyopia. They have concerns about the safety and efficacy of the eye surgery and the recovery time involved. Under normal circumstances, patients are unaware of the options for new advanced technology lenses that will not only address their cataracts, but may reduce or eliminate their dependency on glasses or contact lenses.

"The Ophthalmologist and/or clinic staff needs to address all of these patient concerns in a lengthy manual education process which increases patient fatigue and slows things down operationally for the practice. Furthermore, if the patient is interested in advanced lens technology, they will have to make an out-of-pocket purchase and many providers are hesitant to push these options because they don't want to give the impression that they are 'selling a product.' That's where the Engage solution comes in." - David Pennington, SVP Ocular, Engage Technologies.

With Engage Technologies patient education solution, the patient receives a text message from the practice at the time they schedule their evaluation. The message contains a personalized link to a five-part video series that addresses the previously mentioned concerns, introduces them to premium lens options, and discusses financing options available to them so they have time to consider the decision prior to the appointment. Nearly 150,000 patients have received the Cataract Series and the results speak for themselves:

Metric Total Number of video messages sent to patients offering the Cataract Series 144,135 Number of patients who replied "Yes" to Opt In to watch the Series 90,027 Number of patients who watched the Cataract Series 74,222

Compared to communication methods such as traditional mail, email, physical brochures, and phone calls, these metrics outperform any other by an order of magnitude. For instance, when compared to email with a typical open rate of 20% and a click through rate of 3%, Engage's equivalent metrics are 62% and 82% respectively.

"From a marketing perspective, numbers at this level show how the right blend of relevant content, delivered at the right time - with the intention of truly helping someone get the most out of their upcoming experience, can have an enormous impact." - Marcus Hackler, Chief Marketing Officer, Engage Technologies.

This high level of engagement has translated directly into increased conversion rates exceeding 52% for premium services and procedures. To validate this correlation, Engage gathered data from a number of practice customers across the United States that met a minimum threshold for utilization to compare their conversion rates one year prior to and one year after implementation of the Engage solution. While many practices saw an increase in the volume of cataract surgeries, some saw a reduction in surgery volumes for various reasons such as a surgeon leaving the practice or closing a location. Surprisingly, those practices who saw a reduction were able to offset the loss of revenue with the increase of revenue due to more patients choosing premium lenses.

"Since before we implemented this, and I had statistics from before we ran this program in this fashion, we're looking at four hundred to five hundred thousand dollars a year of more income." - Dr. Michael Woodcock MD, Carolina Vision Center

The success of Engage Technologies patient education solution underscores their practice customers' dedication to delivering exceptional care and achieving optimal outcomes for every patient. Practices that continue to prioritize patient education and engagement remain at the forefront of innovation in ophthalmic care, setting new standards for excellence in the field.

Engage Technologies Group, based in Boise, Idaho, has developed and operates a unique Practice Performance System that provides patient education and practice optimization to Ocular, Aesthetics, Dental, Audiology and Specialty Pharmacy companies and practices in the US and around the world.

