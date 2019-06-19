Engage2Excel Named a Top Employee Engagement Provider by HRO Magazine

STATESVILLE, N.C., June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Engage2Excel, Inc., an industry-leading provider of engagement solutions, has been recognized as one of the leading providers of engagement services on HRO Today's Employee Engagement "Baker's Dozen" List for 2019. Engage2Excel ranked #4 of overall engagement providers in North America. This is the first year that HRO Today has surveyed organizations on their employee engagement programs.

"In today's dynamic labor market, organizations are challenged to find and keep talent. At Engage2Excel, we are committed to helping organizations increase employee engagement by measuring the perspective of every employee and providing leaders and managers with the insights they need to improve engagement, retention, and performance confidence," says Phil Stewart, CEO of Engage2Excel.

As a leading benchmark for engagement provider differentiation, HRO Today's Baker's Dozen rankings are an important measure of customer satisfaction. It also serves as a reminder for providers to continuously raise the bar in the quality, services and value they offer clients.

"Engage2Excel is thrilled to be listed on three Baker's Dozen Customer Satisfaction lists - recruitment process outsourcing (RPO), recognition and now employee engagement," says Stewart. "By providing our clients with a suite of career experience solutions that drive employee engagement from pre-hire to retirement, they are able to improve bottom-line results and strengthen their competitive advantage."

Engage2Excel's engagement and experience surveys tools are based on 35+ years of research by Dr. Jack Wiley, chief scientific officer at Engage2Excel, and give organizational leaders and managers the resources they need to act on the feedback. "This HRO Today rating is an indication of how much value our surveys provide to our clients," says Wiley. "And our Employee Experience Index is unique as it's the best bellwether in the marketplace on how organizations are actually delivering upon what employees want most from the organizations in which they work."

To view a full list of rankings, visit: http://www.hrotoday.com/news/engaged-workforce/2019-bakers-dozen-customer-satisfaction-ratings-employee-engagement/

About Engage2Excel, Inc.

Engage2Excel helps organizations create unique candidate and employee experiences from pre-hire to retirement. We understand what employees really want, because we look at the entire career lifecycle through a scientific lens. We conduct original surveys, validate best practices from our client base of 3,000+ organizations and rely on over three decades of groundbreaking research by our chief scientific officer, Jack Wiley, Ph.D.

Engage2Excel's industry-leading solutions for recruitment, employee recognition and engagement surveys are tailored to each client's unique business objectives and are designed to help clients increase competitive advantage and improve bottom-line results. Find out more at www.engage2excel.com

