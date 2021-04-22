Engage2Excel Named a Top Employee Engagement Provider by HRO Today for Third Year

MOORESVILLE, N.C., April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Engage2Excel, Inc., an industry-leading provider of recruitment, recognition and engagement solutions, has been recognized as one of the leading providers of engagement services on HRO Today's Employee Engagement "Baker's Dozen" list for 2021. Engage2Excel ranked 7th overall among global engagement providers. To determine the overall ranking, HRO Today analyzes results across three subcategories: service breadth, deal sizes, and quality of service.

"Engaging people throughout the past year has been much more of a challenge for all organizations and industries due to the major shift of employees working from home," says Jeff Gelinas, president of recognition and engagement at Engage2Excel Group. "Our CXS Survey offering helps our clients reach their dispersed teams to gather employee perception feedback to improve the career experience. The results provide leaders and managers the insights they need to improve engagement, retention and performance confidence."

HRO Today's Baker's Dozen rankings are an important measure of customer satisfaction and are considered a leading benchmark for engagement provider differentiation. It also serves as a reminder for providers to continuously raise the bar in the quality, services and value they offer clients.

CXS Survey is based on 35+ years of research by Dr. Jack Wiley, chief scientific officer at Engage2Excel Group. It combines the industry-leading RESPECT framework with a cloud-based platform that simplifies survey development, deployment, reporting and analytics. "To be featured on this list for a third consecutive year verifies how much impact the surveys have on the employee experience," says Dr. Wiley. "Organizations maximize the effectiveness of their survey programs by asking the right questions and effectively following up on survey results. Our solutions are based on the science of knowing what employees really want and helping employers use their results as a platform for metrics-based organization development."

To view a full list of rankings, click here.

About Engage2Excel Group



The Engage2Excel group of companies creates engaging career and consumer experiences. Its Career Experience Suite (CXS) provides recruitment, onboarding, employee recognition, manager development and employee survey solutions tailored to each organization and designed to help clients find and keep their talent. With over 3,000 client partners, Engage2Excel has a proud heritage of developing innovative solutions that improve competitive advantage and boost bottom-line results. Learn more at www.engage2excel.com

Media Contact: Melissa Meunier | Email: [email protected] | Phone: 800.688.3024

SOURCE Engage2Excel