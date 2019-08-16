Engage2Excel Named on 2019 HRO Today Baker's Dozen List for Top Recognition Providers, Marking Their Presence on Three Baker's Dozen Lists

STATESVILLE, N.C., Aug. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Engage2Excel, Inc., a leading provider of employee recognition and career experience solutions, has once again earned a spot among the top recognition providers in HRO Today's 2019 Baker's Dozen Recognition Providers Ratings. This ranking marks the eighth time the company has made the list and signifies their presence on three Baker's Dozen lists, including recognition, recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) and employee engagement.

As a benchmark for recognition provider differentiation, HRO Today's Baker's Dozen rankings are an important measure of customer satisfaction. It also serves as a reminder for providers to continuously raise the bar in the quality, services and value they offer clients.

"We are honored to have made the list of top recognition providers for the eighth year in a row, and being on three Baker's Dozen lists is a testament to the strength of our Career Experience Suite. Employers realize the importance that an experience has on the success of their employees and the organization," said Phil Stewart, CEO of the Engage2Excel group of companies. "We continue to develop and implement innovative career experience solutions for our clients while providing the high level of service they expect from a valued partner."

The results are based on survey feedback from buyers of the rated services. The data is analyzed to determine the rankings and the overall score, and individual scores are calculated for three categories – service breadth, deal sizes and quality.

"Each of our team members is committed to providing superior service to our clients every day," says Stewart. "They strive to maintain the highest levels of customer satisfaction and delight our clients across the globe. This recognition is not only a testament to their dedication, but also an opportunity for us to thank our clients for helping us earn a spot on the list, and for continuing to be partners in the quest to deliver an exceptional career experience to their employees from pre-hire to retirement."

To view a full list of rankings, visit www.hrotoday.com.

About Engage2Excel, Inc.

Engage2Excel helps organizations create unique career experiences from pre-hire to retirement. Our industry-leading solutions for recruitment, employee recognition and engagement surveys are tailored to each client's unique business objectives and are designed to help clients increase competitive advantage and improve bottom-line results. Visit www.engage2excel.com.

CONTACT:

Melissa Meunier

Email: mmeunier@engage2excel.com

Phone: 800.634.5230

SOURCE Engage2Excel

Related Links

http://www.engage2excel.com

