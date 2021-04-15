Engage2Excel Recruitment Solutions Named a 2021 Major Contender in Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) Services by Research Firm Everest Group

MOORESVILLE, N.C., April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Engage2Excel, Inc. a leading provider of recruitment, employee engagement and recognition services, is positioned as a Major Contender in Recruitment Process Outsourcing Services in the 2021 Everest Group PEAK Matrix report.

"Engage2Excel Recruitment Solutions is thrilled to be included in this report for the third year in a row," said Darren Findley, president of Engage2Excel Recruitment Solutions. "With the tsunami of hiring that is now occurring and will continue throughout the rest of this year, organizations need to fill jobs at a rapid pace, and having the right partner is key to being successful. Our team strives to create extraordinary experiences for both clients and candidates in the talent acquisition process by transforming the way organizations attract, hire and retain talent."

The Everest Group Peak Matrix report is a trusted and fact-based analysis of providers and their solutions. To arrive at the 2021 results, the Peak Matrix examined 28 RPO providers by evaluating the following criteria: market adoption, portfolio mix, value delivered, scope of services offered, innovation & investments, delivery footprint, and vision & strategy.

The report cites several key factors in Engage2Excel's RPO offering that led to its positioning as a Major Contender, including agility, superior candidate experience and the ability to bundle engagement & experience technology with core recruitment services.

"2020 drastically changed the outlook on employment," says Phil Stewart, chief executive officer for the Engage2Excel group of companies. "Engage2Excel Recruitment Solutions was able to help our clients adapt and navigate through these tough times. Our Career Experience Suite platform encompasses the entire talent lifecycle, allowing our customers to find and keep their talent."

Everest Group has prepared an excerpt report based on its findings, which is found here.

About Engage2Excel Group

The Engage2Excel group of companies creates engaging career and consumer experiences. Its Career Experience Suite (CXS) provides recruitment, onboarding, employee recognition, manager development and employee survey solutions tailored to each organization and designed to help clients find and keep their talent. With over 3,000 client partners, Engage2Excel has a proud heritage of developing innovative solutions that improve competitive advantage and boost bottom-line results. Learn more at www.engage2excel.com

