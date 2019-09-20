Engage2Excel Recruitment Solutions Named a Top Recruitment Process Outsourcing Provider in HRO Today's Baker's Dozen List

STATESVILLE, N.C., Sept. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Engage2Excel's Recruitment Solutions division, an innovator in recruiting and onboarding solutions, earned a spot among the top enterprise Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) providers in HRO Today's 2019 Baker's Dozen Customer Satisfaction Ratings. This marks the 10th consecutive year they have made the list. In previous years, they were listed as Decision Toolbox.

As a benchmark for RPO provider differentiation, HRO Today's Baker's Dozen rankings are a clear view of the activity throughout the RPO industry. The results are based on survey feedback from buyers of the rated services. The data is analyzed to determine the rankings and the overall score, and individual scores are calculated for three categories – size of deal, as well as breadth and quality of service.

"In today's job market, organizations are hyperfocused on finding and keeping the right talent. They want a partner who will deliver solutions that will strengthen their talent pipeline, are flexible and cost-effective while being easily scalable," said Darren Findley, Engage2Excel Recruitment Solutions' president.

Earlier this year, Engage2Excel was also recognized as a top Employee Engagement Provider and Recognition Provider by HRO Today. This trifecta of recognition highlights the company's continued growth, vision and focus on innovative solutions throughout the career experience.

"The competition to find skilled talent continues to be on the minds of many leaders. Organizations that work with RPO providers consistently see the benefit and success of a strategic approach," adds Findley. "Recognition on the RPO Baker's Dozen list for the 10th consecutive year shows the value Engage2Excel Recruitment Solutions can bring to an organization and is proof that our team is among the best at creating innovative talent strategies for our clients."

