Engage2Excel Releases CXS Recognize 2.1, Focusing on Improving the Employee Experience

MOORESVILLE, N.C., Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Engage2Excel Group, a leader in innovative recruitment, recognition and engagement solutions, is pleased to announce its continued commitment to helping organizations deliver engaging experiences throughout the talent lifecycle with the release of its latest version of CXS Recognize. Engage2Excel Group created CXS Recognize to enable organizations to easily and effectively recognize and reward employees for key milestones, performance, and social behaviors on a single platform.

CXS Recognize offers comprehensive recognition and reward programs for organizations and their employees, managers, and program administrators. The effortless navigation of the platform focuses mainly on encouraging users to provide recognition to their peers at home, at the office or on the go.

"We are very excited to launch this innovative new generation of our technology. The feedback we have received so far is fantastic," said Deepti Garladinne, director of product management at Engage2Excel Group. "Our technology makes it possible for organizations to engage employees by creating memorable recognition experiences. Creating richer experiences in a simple and intuitive manner is a driving force behind Engage2Excel's continued investment in HCM technology."

With CXS Recognize 2.1, organizations can benefit from:

An easier-to-use, highly personalized interface with faster navigation

The latest in Design Thinking for an exciting recognition experience each time

An updated gifting experience providing access to local brands

CXS Recognize is part of the cloud-based platform Career Experience Suite (CXS) that was built exclusively to impact the moments that matter at every step of the career experience by a team of product designers and software developers who continuously improve the employee experience.

"We're incredibly proud of what our talented team has released to create a more frictionless experience for our clients' users," said Jeff Gelinas, president of recognition & engagement at Engage2Excel Group. "Our Trendicators research shows that encouraging more employee recognition is a top priority for CHROs in 2021."

About Engage2Excel Group

The Engage2Excel group of companies creates engaging career and consumer experiences. Its Career Experience Suite (CXS) provides recruitment, onboarding, employee recognition, manager development and employee survey solutions tailored to each organization and designed to help clients find and keep their talent. With over 3,000 client partners, Engage2Excel has a proud heritage of developing innovative solutions that improve competitive advantage and boost bottom-line results. Learn more at www.engage2excel.com

