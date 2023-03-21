Engage2Excel Returns as a Global Underwriter of 2023 Talent Board Candidate Experience Awards Benchmark Research Program

The CandE Awards recognize organizations that deliver exceptional recruiting, hiring, and candidate experiences

SAN FRANCISCO, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Talent Board, a non-profit organization focused on the elevation and promotion of a quality candidate experience through its annual recruiting and hiring industry benchmark research, today announced that Engage2Excel, who creates engaging candidate and employee experiences from pre-hire to retirement, has again returned as a Global Underwriter for this year's 2023 Candidate Experience (CandE) Awards global benchmark research program.

Engage2Excel Recruitment Solutions

"We're again thrilled to have Engage2Excel as one of our generous Global Underwriters, as well continuing to design and produce our coveted CandE Awards," said Debbie McGrath, Talent Board chair, and founder and CEO of HR.com. "Our annual Talent Board Benchmark Research Program seeks to help employers around the world better understand their candidate experience and how they deliver it to their job seekers. Engage2Excel's support helps make the Candidate Experience Awards happen and we are thrilled to receive their ongoing industry leadership."

The annual Talent Board candidate experience benchmarking and awards program offer employers in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia-Pacific (APAC); and Latin America, a risk-free and confidential opportunity to learn how an organization's candidate experience practices compare to those of their peers while obtaining anonymous feedback from their candidates. Employers will also gain insight into the latest tools and strategies for optimizing the recruiting process.

The largest study of its kind, the Talent Board benchmark research program has evaluated responses from over 1,350 global employers and 1.4 million job seekers since 2011. To participate and qualify, each company has to commit to a statistically significant candidate response, and the proportion of respondents not hired also has to exceed a set standard.

"We are proud to continue our partnership with Talent Board," said Darren Findley, president of Engage2Excel Recruitment Solutions. "We strive to deliver the best candidate experience and exceed expectations for job seekers and clients. This focus aligns with Talent Board and their mission to benchmark and recognize companies that aim to provide a quality candidate experience."

Additional information about the 2023 Talent Board Candidate Experience Awards Benchmark Research Program can be accessed here.

About Engage2Excel

The Engage2Excel group of companies creates engaging career and consumer experiences. Its Career Experience Suite (CXS) provides recruitment, onboarding, employee recognition, manager development, and employee survey solutions tailored to each organization and designed to help clients find and keep their talent. With over 3,000 client partners, Engage2Excel has a proud heritage of developing innovative solutions that improve competitive advantage and boost bottom-line results.

Media Contact: Melissa Meunier | VP of Marketing | 800.688.3024

About Talent Board

Founded in 2011, Talent Board and the Candidate Experience Awards is the first non-profit research organization focused on the elevation and promotion of a quality candidate experience. Talent Board delivers annual recruiting and hiring industry benchmark research that highlights accountability, fairness, and the business impact of candidate experience. More information can be found at https://www.thetalentboard.org.

Media Contact:

Kevin Grossman

831-419-6810

[email protected]

SOURCE Talent Board