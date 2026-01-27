engage2learn launches ReadyLab to help districts authentically assess employability skills at scale

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- engage2learn (e2L), a leading provider of education innovation solutions for public school districts, today announced the launch of ReadyLab, a groundbreaking platform that allows districts to authentically assess and credential student employability skills through real evidence of learning—without manual portfolio management or time-intensive scoring.

For the first time, districts can gather, assess, and report authentic student evidence of durable skills such as communication, collaboration, and digital intelligence using AI-powered evaluation. ReadyLab transforms how schools track students' readiness for the future by automatically analyzing student artifacts and reflections, providing personalized, scaffolded feedback to help students demonstrate growth over time.

"ReadyLab fills a critical gap in K–12 education," said Shannon K. Buerk, CEO of engage2learn. "Districts have long wanted to measure the skills that matter most for employability—but until now, it's been impossible to do that at scale without creating more work for teachers. With ReadyLab, we're giving schools a way to authentically assess durable skills using the power of AI to make feedback immediate, meaningful, and equitable for every learner."

Designed to align with a district's Portrait of a Graduate, ReadyLab enables educators to track progress toward key competencies and generate skill reports aligned to Perkins V and other college, career, and military readiness (CCMR) indicators. The platform's automated assessment system and digital badging engine make it possible to recognize and credential students' growth in employability skills with consistency and transparency.

Early adopters, including a large urban district in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex, are already using ReadyLab to help students earn badges for skills like emotional intelligence, digital intelligence, and communication—collecting authentic artifacts and reflections that showcase their readiness for the future workforce.

"Our vision is that every student can graduate with tangible evidence of the durable skills that define success in college, career, and life," Buerk added. "ReadyLab is how we make that vision actionable for districts everywhere."

About engage2learn

Founded in 2011, engage2learn (e2L) is a strategic transformation partner for public school districts, helping them rapidly and sustainably improve student outcomes and teacher retention through personalized, research-based support systems and its integrated GroweLab platform. e2L leverages its ESSA-validated approach to transform culture and build internal capacity so schools see results in weeks that last for years to come. Learn more at www.engage2learn.org .

