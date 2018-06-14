Engaged Couples Can Now Register for Event Tickets through VEBO

Denver entrepreneur, Cody Sudmeier, is VEBO's CEO. Sudmeier oversaw the development of the new ticketing offering.

"VEBO Ticketing is a new platform that we are incredibly excited about," said Sudmeier. "Engaged couples have been using VEBO to register for experiential gifts, but they have been asking for a way to also register for event tickets. VEBO Ticketing enables couples to register for tickets to football games, premier concerts, Broadway shows, and more."

Jamie Regehr is a co-founder. Regehr explained how the ticketing platform works, "Couples will initially register for the general experience. For instance, a couple might add 'Broncos Tickets' to their VEBO registry. After the couple receives the gift, they can log on to VEBO, and choose the specific game and tickets that they would like. It is a remarkably flexible system."

Wedding registries are a $19B industry in the US. 91% of US couples register for gifts. Historically, the leaders in this industry were retailers that provide household items.

While the industry is dominated by traditional retailers, alternative registries are gaining in popularity. The majority of the alternative registries specialize in cash gifts. VEBO is the first registry exclusively dedicated to experiential gifts.

VEBO is an experience-based wedding registry. VEBO partners with providers throughout the states of Colorado and Washington.

One of VEBO's core values is giving. VEBO couples select a charity to tie to their registry. VEBO contributes 5% of the sales from the couple's registry to the charity they have selected.

Sudmeier is the Founder and CEO. Sudmeier previously cofounded Agility Solutions. Under Sudmeier's leadership, Agility Solutions was twice recognized as Denver's Fastest Growing Private Company.

For more information, please visit http://www.vebolife.com.

