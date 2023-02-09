Engaged Nation Partners with IHUBApp to Bring Award-Winning Employee/Team Hub-Based Apps to Resorts and Casinos

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Engaged Nation, a leading digital nurturing marketing firm with a specialty in employee Team engagement solutions, is proud to announce a new partnership with IHUBApp, the award-winning hub-based app platform that has been proven to help resorts and casinos increase their employee/team engagement.

The IHUBApp is an innovative platform that leverages the latest in progressive web app technology and automation. The platform has been widely praised for its ability to increase engagement by as much as 195% and improve overall productivity with reduced hours by 80%.

"We now have expanded our offering with a customized B2E platform. In the past year, we have tested our interactive REACH™ Team platform with impressive results," said Jerry Epstein, CEO of Engaged Nation. "Our system, combined with the IHUBApp platform, has created an unmatched product that helps casinos enhance and streamline their TEAM communications, increase engagement, and, ultimately, create a more informed, effective and dedicated work force. The partnership adds value to our clients as the IHUB app seamlessly delivers our fun and rewarding system that creates a measurable ROI."

The IHUBApp platform has been at the forefront of the massive mobile technology shifts over the last decade. Its patent-pending technology is unique in its ability to automate functions that once required manual intervention.

"We are excited to bring our product to market through partners like Engaged Nation," said Karolyn Hart, Founder and President of IHUBApp powered by InspireHUB. "We are always excited to see how it continues to be used in new ways. What the team at Engaged Nation has created for HR teams is extremely exciting, and we can see it quickly being adopted by other industries in the future as well."

The REACH™ TEAM platform powered by IHUBApp is now available exclusively through Engaged Nation.

About Engaged Nation: Engaged Nation offers a wide range of services to help businesses increase employee engagement and improve overall productivity. The company is the leader in strategic digital engagement with its award-winning REACH™ platform. REACH™ utilizes continuous engagement with gamified mechanics, "edutaining" and instant win activities, incentivization, mechanical intelligence, and behavioral economics to create a fully immersive experience. This proprietary technology is proven to transform any internal or external communication initiative into an innovative business advantage with a measurable ROI.

About IHUBApp: The IHUBApp is an award-winning no-code progressive web application (PWA) platform that revolutionizes the way businesses communicate. With IHUBApp, customized apps are built in record time with an intelligence engine that offers device-specific solutions, personalized content, and automated email, newsletter, and notification delivery. IHUBApp can be found on the web at https://www.inspirehub.com/

