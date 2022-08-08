Engagedly Announces the Top 100 Global HR Influencers of 2022

ST. LOUIS, Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Engagedly is excited to announce its sixth annual list of "Top 100 HR Influencers of 2022". Some of the key people on the list are Josh Bersin from Bersin Academy, Jennifer Kirkwood at IBM, Verna Myers at Netflix, Melonie Parker at Google, Lou Adler of The Adler Group, Ellyn Shook of Accenture, Angela Duckworth, Adam Grant, Jeanne Meister of Linked In, Leena Nair of Chanel, Marcus Buckingham among many others who have led the thought leadership in people practice in their volatile times.

This annual event aims to recognize Human Resources and People Services disruptors from across all domains of HR who are making tremendous strides in innovation, growth and technology.

The nominees were selected through extensive research and open nominations announced on their website, social media, and press releases. The nominations were then scored on the basis of recency, frequency, innovation, follower count of Twitter and LinkedIn, and finally the amount of speaking engagements and publications. Engagedly's research team narrowed the list down to a 100, from nearly 500 nominations gathered from different sources and from our own research.

Engagedly's President and Co-Founder, Sri Chellappa, explains the intention behind this recognition in his own words, "The last two years have been challenging for people leaders and all those who are into people practice. It would have been impossible for organizations to transition from a physical office to remote work and then to hybrid work. This year's honorees are leaders and visionaries who have made a significant difference with their innovative work and ideas in these challenging times. It gives me immense pleasure to announce the 6th annual list of Top 100 HR Influencers by Engagedly."

Engagedly emphasizes that this list is not in any specific rank or order. Individuals have been categorized based on the type of work they have most notably been involved with, like HR Tech, Analytics and Strategy, Leadership and Development, Employer Brand / Talent Acquisition, Organizational Development, Total Rewards, and Diversity and Inclusion. These categories are in no way intended to minimize the entirety of these influencers' accomplishments. HR is an industry that is growing in all directions, and it is difficult to perfectly formulate a process that will recognize all HR professionals that are doing incredible work.

Check their complete list of top 100 HR Influencers here .

