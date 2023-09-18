Engagedly Announces the Top 100 Global HR Influencers of 2023

The Seventh Annual list celebrates the achievement of people strategists who are making a difference in workplace

ST. LOUIS, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Engagedly, a pioneering provider of AI-powered, cloud-based talent management solutions, proudly presents its seventh annual "Top 100 HR Influencers of 2023."

Top 100 HR Influencers
In an era of innovation, growth, and technology, Engagedly recognizes and applauds the HR disruptors who have propelled the industry forward. The selection process for this prestigious list was meticulous and comprehensive. Engagedly initiated an open call for nominations, inviting HR professionals across the globe. This resulted in an overwhelming response, with over 400 nominations flooding in worldwide.

To identify the Top 100, Engagedly's team employed a rigorous evaluation methodology, considering factors such as the recency and frequency of contributions, innovation, the breadth of followers on Twitter and LinkedIn, the number of speaking engagements, and publications. After a meticulous evaluation, the final honorees were chosen. The list includes some of the leaders in the space like Angela Duckworth, Josh Bersin, Adam Grant and surprising new ones like Geena Davis.

Sri Chellappa, President/CEO and Co-Founder of Engagedly, shared his perspective on the significance of this recognition: "In these challenging times, HR leaders have been at the forefront of driving organizational success, adapting to hybrid work environments, and nurturing positive workplace cultures. This annual accolade aims to highlight the exceptional work of HR professionals and provide them with a platform for acknowledgment and appreciation."

It is important to note that the list is not ranked or ordered in any specific manner. Instead, it celebrates these influencers' diverse contributions across various HR domains, including HR Tech, Analytics and Strategy, Leadership and Development, Talent Acquisition, Organizational Development, Total Rewards, and Diversity and Inclusion. These categories reflect the multifaceted nature of the HR industry and the wide-ranging impact of these individuals.

Engagedly recognizes that HR is a field that is constantly evolving and expanding in all directions. As Engagedly continues to pioneer innovations in the HR industry, it remains committed to honoring those who are driving positive change and shaping the future of HR.

For more information about "Top 100 HR Influencers of 2023" please visit: https://engagedly.com/resources/top-100-human-resources-influencers/top-100-human-resources-influencers-2023/

