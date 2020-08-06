Engagedly Closes Out Q2 2020 With Inclusion in Top SaaS 1000 Growth Companies

ST. LOUIS, Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Engagedly has been named one of the fastest growing SaaS companies by SaaS Magazine in their annual SaaS 1000 list for 2020.

"Engagedly's people enablement platform has helped hundreds of organizations achieve their strategic objectives by actively engaging and enabling their most valuable asset, their people," said Sri Chellappa, Co-Founder/President of Engagedly. "We are thrilled that SaaS Magazine has recognized our leadership in the space of HR Technology."

Engagedly's cloud platform is built to engage, motivate, and develop talent to drive performance. Given the quick transition to virtual work environments, it is imperative that organizations adopt best practices and tools to engage and align their people.

Engagedly continues to innovate in this space, creating tools to empower people in their careers.

About Engagedly

Engagedly is a leading global provider of performance management and employee engagement software and services based in St. Louis, MO with offices in India, Australia, Malaysia, The Netherlands and the UK. Engagedly's platform offers people enablement features, such as Continuous Performance Management, OKR/Goal Setting, Real Time Feedback, Agile LMS, Employee Mentoring, Recognition & Rewards, and Social Collaboration. The extremely customizable and user-friendly interface is built for people-first organizations looking to better engage employees and drive performance.

About SaaS 1000

The SaaS 1000 list recognizes rapidly growing SaaS companies with 30 to 5000 employees. The ranking is determined by SaaS Mag's proprietary algorithm which analyses hiring trends, growth indicators, and employees count by tracking a SaaS company's 6-month employee-size growth and overall employee size.

