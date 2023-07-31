Engagedly Enhances Marissa AI with Additional Use Cases for a Transformational Employee Experience

News provided by

Engagedly

31 Jul, 2023, 08:51 ET

ST. LOUIS, July 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Engagedly, a leading provider of integrated HR Tech solutions, has released a second set of use cases with Marissa™, an AI-powered HR helper designed to streamline everyday tasks for HR professionals and improve the employee experience.

Continue Reading
HR HelpDesk by MarissaAI
HR HelpDesk by MarissaAI

With Marissa, Engagedly brings an innovative solution that lets HR professionals save valuable time on mundane tasks, enabling them to focus on critical strategic initiatives. The AI helper is built to understand and respond in natural language, providing answers to commonly asked employee queries and improving the overall efficiency of HR operations.

"Marissa revolutionizes how HR interacts with its tasks and responsibilities," said Sri Chellappa, CEO and President of Engagedly. "It is our answer to the growing demand for smart, AI-driven tools that increase efficiency in the workplace," he added.

Recently launched features of Marissa AI include:

1. Ask Marissa™: Users can ask for product help or about HR best practices in their natural language. Marissa is designed to understand and respond to these queries, enhancing the user experience.

2. Description Generation: Marissa is equipped with the capability to generate descriptions for Surveys, Individual Development Plans (IDP), Learning modules, and Job Titles - including Requirements & Responsibilities. This feature is a significant solution to writer's block, enabling HR professionals to move faster.

3. Employee Help Desk: With Marissa, HR professionals can delegate the day-to-day Q&A. Marissa is adept at responding to employee queries on the employee handbook, company policies, leaves, and more. This allows HR to focus on its core strategy, enhancing overall productivity.

This significant enhancement of Marissa AI signifies a giant leap forward in HR Tech. Relieving HR professionals from mundane tasks promotes increased strategic focus and operational efficiency. With AI capabilities becoming a necessity rather than a luxury, Engagedly is poised to lead the way with Marissa AI.

About Engagedly
Built on best practices and decades of research, Engagedly's AI-powered People+Strategy platform helps organizations build a high-performance culture. With Engagedly's E3 Platform, organizations can Execute their strategy with goals/OKRs, performance appraisals, and 360 reviews, Enable their people development with Growth Hub, 1 on 1 feedback, LMS, Mentoring/Coaching, and Engage their people with Recognition and Rewards, Employee Survey and Social Praise.

PR Contact
Jacqueline Martinez
Director of Marketing
[email protected]com
+1-650-485-1642

SOURCE Engagedly

Also from this source

Engagedly Wins "Employee Engagement Solution of the Year" in 2023 RemoteTech Breakthrough Awards Program

Engagedly Study Shows 65% of HR Leaders Recognize AI as a Catalyst for Enhanced Efficiency and Productivity

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.